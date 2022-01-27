State Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, speaks during the grand opening and ribbon cutting for Laramie County Community College’s new residence hall Thursday, June 3, 2021, at LCCC. The residence hall housed students for the first time this past school year, but the grand opening was delayed due to COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – A complaint alleging that a longstanding Wyoming legislator does not reside in his district has been forwarded to the Speaker of the House for further investigation.
The Wyoming Secretary of State’s office passed the complaint on to the Legislature just days after it was made by the Wyoming Republican Party. On Tuesday, the Central Committee of the Wyoming Republican Party filed the complaint with the Secretary of State’s office, asking for an investigation into whether Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, lives in House District 43.
Zwonitzer has represented HD 43 since 2005.
In its complaint, the Republican party alleges that Zwonitzer does not reside in the legislative district from which he is elected, as required by the Wyoming Constitution. Zwonitzer has said he does maintain residency in HD 43.
“While complaints relating to elections are generally within the purview of the Secretary of State's Office, this particular issue is outside our legal authority,” reads a letter signed by Secretary of State Edward Buchanan and addressed to Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, who also serves as Speaker of the House.
The letter continues that because the complaint questions Zwonitzer’s qualifications to serve in the Wyoming House of Representatives pursuant to Article 3, Section 10 of the Wyoming Constitution, it is the House of Representatives that is vested with the power to "judge ... qualifications of its members.”
“After consultation with the Office of the Attorney General, I hereby refer this matter to you, as the presiding officer of the House of Representatives, for investigation and resolution,” reads Buchanan’s letter, dated Thursday.