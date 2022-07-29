CHEYENNE – The public is invited to attend two organ concerts by nationally and internationally renowned performers – on Aug. 7 and Oct. 9 – to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the dedication of the Visser-Rowland Tracker organ at the Cathedral of Saint Mary in downtown Cheyenne.

Each concert begins at 2 p.m., and the doors open at 1:15 p.m. The cathedral is at 2107 Capitol Ave.

