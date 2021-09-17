...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE FAR
NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE LATE SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY
SATURDAY EVENING...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT
SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
310 AND 311...
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Concrete slab work in downtown Cheyenne may cause delays
CHEYENNE – Weather permitting, starting Monday, crews with S&S Builders and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin concrete slab repair on Central Avenue in Cheyenne.
Crews will begin near 22nd Street, replacing failed concrete slabs and repairing sections of curb and gutter as they move south to Lincolnway. Crews will then complete similar work on Lincolnway between Pioneer and Capitol avenues.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane during slab repair operations, so the traveling public should expect delays. Parking spaces along Central Avenue and Lincolnway will be temporarily closed as repair work takes place, so plan accordingly. Sidewalk access to all businesses will remain open throughout the project.
This project has an expected completion date of November for the Central Avenue portion and June for the Lincolnway portion. Traffic control will be removed during the winter season. All project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material availability.