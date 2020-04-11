The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased to 261 on Saturday as the state Department of Health reported eight new cases in seven counties.
The Department of Health reported new cases in Albany, Campbell, Converse, Johnson, Lincoln and Natrona counties. The case in Hot Springs County was the county’s first.
The number of recovered patients also increased slightly to total 136. Recovery is defined as when a patient goes three days without coronavirus symptoms without taking any medication to reduce a fever.
However, the number of probable cases dropped slightly on Saturday, falling by five from Friday’s count to total 82.
Probable cases are defined as those when a patient shows coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has a confirmed case, but has not been tested.
Laramie County's total of 58 confirmed cases remained unchanged from Friday, while the number of probable cases decreased to 19. The total number of cases recovered in the county stood at 27 – 23 lab-confirmed and four probable.