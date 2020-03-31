CHEYENNE – As of Monday, March 30, there were 21 positive COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, according to a news release from county officials.
Of the individuals testing positive, 20 are in Cheyenne and one is in Burns. One of the individuals is in their mid-60s, and one is 50 years old.
The state of Wyoming currently has a total of 96 individuals who have tested positive, 26 individuals are considered recovered from COVID-19 and there are no Wyoming resident deaths associated with the virus.
Due to the community transmission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend social distancing, covering sneezes and coughs, frequent hand washing and staying home when sick. Information regarding COVID-19 is available throughout the area, including the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department and the city of Cheyenne websites and Facebook.