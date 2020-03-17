CHEYENNE – Wyoming now has a total of 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, with the majority of cases located in Fremont County.
The new cases are connected to the original Fremont County case of the older hospitalized man who’s a resident of the Showboat Retirement Center in Lander. It’s unclear at this time if the seven new confirmed cases are also residents at the retirement center.
To date, the Wyoming Department of Health has conducted 85 negative tests, received one negative test from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and nine negative tests from private labs. On Monday alone, the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory ran 54 tests, said Kim Deti, spokeswoman for the department.
She added that the department is following up with the new Fremont County cases.
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is also utilizing its incident command center, which launched at 8 a.m. Monday, CRMC CEO and President Tim Thornell said. The center gives the hospital the ability to manage, strategize and get information in one central area.
“So it really is just a function and a mechanism for us to to manage any given situation, large or small. In this particular instance, it's really managing the situation longitudinally,” he said. “So it gives us, again, the infrastructure to really address the situation long term.”
The command center is scalable, Thornell said, and includes members such as CRMC Chief Operations Officer Robin Roling, public information officer Hillary Hardy and several of the hospital’s doctors.
Incident command centers are deployed in situations such as a bad winter storm or other isolated incidents. For instance, in a winter storm situation, the goal would be to manage staff and patient throughput, Thornell said. In the COVID-19 situation, the command center is set up for the potential long haul of managing the virus.
CRMC also plans to offer its drive-through testing until a community-wide site is set up by the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department. CRMC is one of the partnering providers working with the health department for this service.
In the meantime, the hospital is aware there is a nationwide medical supply shortage, but has ample supplies to continue virus testing.
“So I think along with every other health care system out there, we are putting our orders in advance," Thornell said. "We're augmenting the quantity that we're asking for, recognizing that we may not get all that we ask for, nor the timeframe in which we are asking for it to arrive.
“Again, presently we have enough to manage through where we are today, and no one knows the future.”
Thornell said CRMC has to plan for the increased need and is being conservative with its approach with supplies. He said the supply capacity varies on the type of supply – for example, testing swab supply will depend on the consumption rate of the virus.
CRMC has tested slightly more than 20 people, he said, and all test results returned negative.