CHEYENNE – A renewed effort to create an independent Guardian Ad Litem office has recently emerged in the state Capitol, largely to address a conflict of interest regarding the office’s current location inside the Wyoming Public Defender’s Office.
The Guardian Ad Litem program, which provides legal representation to children in juvenile court cases, has been a part of the Public Defender’s Office since the Legislature established the office in 2005. However, lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee heard testimony Tuesday about multiple problems with the current setup.
Dan Wilde, deputy director of the Guardian Ad Litem program, told the committee the structure has created an inherent conflict of interest within the office. In some situations, the Public Defender’s Office has represented parents on the criminal side of a case that involved a child being represented by the Guardian Ad Litem office.
“It is not uncommon for me to work with a teenager, and the teenager will tell me, ‘Mr. Wilde, I’m not going to talk to you. My public defender has told me not to talk to you,’” Wilde said. “So I’m there trying to represent the best interests of that child with absolutely no information. … That goes on, if not daily, then weekly, within the Guardian Ad Litem.”
Wilde’s testimony seemed to surprise members of the House Judiciary Committee, who had already heard the bill during the interim session.
“Through the interim for three meetings, we haven’t heard the testimony that you gave today,” Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, said. “I don’t know if you feel like you’re at a point where now you’re going to risk it all, but it’s concerning to me that it shows up now.”
Lawmakers on the committee were considering Senate File 120 after another attempt to set up an independent Guardian Ad Litem office was rejected earlier in the session. Despite having the sponsorship of the Joint Judiciary Committee, House Bill 19 narrowly failed introduction in the House during the first week of the current budget session.
Some lawmakers were anxious about setting up another department, but Sen. R.J. Kost, R-Powell, the sponsor of the new bill, assured them the relocation requires no additional funding. Kost argued the shift was crucial, calling the Guardian Ad Litem office “the unwanted stepchild” of the Public Defender’s Office.
“In recent years, when the Legislature required all agencies to cut their budgets, the Public Defender’s Office actually gutted the Guardian Ad Litem program to the tune of $300,000, so the public defender program itself did not have to reduce its spending,” Kost said.
Wilde put it more bluntly, arguing “the decision was made that the criminal budget would be balanced on the backs of children.”
“Because of that, we’ve had to cut contracts in Campbell County, Sheridan County, Natrona County, Laramie County, Park County, Big Horn County, Washakie County and Hot Springs County,” Wilde said. “We’ve had to severely reduce travel.”
The bill also could make a difference to other departments’ functionality. Korin Schmidt, director of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, told the committee her department relies on the Guardian Ad Litem office’s ability to provide strong legal representation to children.
“Without that, the system isn’t going to be able to function as it should,” Schmidt said.
Others spoke in favor of SF 120 from experience working in the program. Elizabeth Lance, a lobbyist for the Wyoming Trial Lawyers Association who has worked as a guardian ad litem, said the current setup would never be allowed in private practice.
“Basically, the way it’s structured, government is authorizing these conflicts that could never occur in private life,” Lance said. “In my law firm, if I’m representing a child that is a victim in an abuse case that also has a criminal aspect ... my partner would not be allowed to then criminally represent the parent accused of inflicting that injury.”
Lance argued the situation also puts State Public Defender Diane Lozano in an unfair situation, giving her few options to balance the competing interests of her office. Lozano could not be reached for comment by press time Tuesday.
The Public Defender’s Office has faced other staffing challenges in the past year. In November, the Wyoming Supreme Court heard a case regarding Lozano’s decision to declare her office unavailable for misdemeanor cases in Campbell County. Lozano’s refusal to take on the cases in May led the Campbell County Circuit Court to hold her in contempt by fining her $1,500 a day until her local office resumed accepting such cases. A decision has not yet been issued on the case.
Before a vote on SF 120, Rep. Charles Pelkey, D-Laramie, noted the current dynamic with the Guardian Ad Litem program could lead to another lawsuit for the state.
“We may have a major conflict that would ultimately cost the state far more money than this relatively revenue-neutral venture,” he said.
Others on the committee, including committee Chairman Dan Kirkbride, R-Chugwater, agreed that something had to be done.
“It sounds like to me it’s been wrong for years,” Kirkbride said. “Here’s a chance today to correct it and move it onto the body ... I’m going to be voting ‘aye,’ and if I could vote ‘aye-plus,’ I would vote ‘aye-plus.’”
The House Judiciary Committee then advanced the bill by a 6-3 vote. After winning the approval of the committee, SF 120 will now go to the House floor, where it will need to win three votes from the body before it could be signed into law by Gov. Mark Gordon.