WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has appointed Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., to the Congressional Award National Board of Directors.
The Congressional Award is U.S. Congress’ only charity and the highest honor bestowed upon a young person through the Senate and House. Established by Congress as a public-private partnership in 1979 under Public Law 96-114, the program encourages and recognizes initiative, service and achievement in youth ages 14-23.
The award’s national board of directors has 24 members, with each of the four leaders of Congress appointing six members. This board oversees the Congressional Award program.
“Sen. Lummis brings years of experience in public service and a passion for youth development to the board,” Board Chair Paxton Baker said in a news release. “The Congressional Award looks forward to Sen. Lummis’ involvement as a champion of the program and recognition of its deeply rooted history in Wyoming.”
“Wyoming Sen. Malcolm Wallop was a driving force behind the creation of the Congressional Award, and the students in my state of Wyoming have been proud and enthusiastic participants in the Congressional Award program since its founding over 40 years ago.” Lummis said. “I’m honored to serve on the National Board of Directors, and to continue Senator Wallop’s great legacy.”
Visit www.congressionalaward.org to learn more about the program.