CHEYENNE – Starting today, Aug. 14, the Laramie County Conservation District is giving residents a chance to win a $200 credit on their (or a family/friends) BOPU water bill.
LCCD teamed up with Rotary Clubs of Cheyenne to improve water quality in Crow Creek by installing multiple Gutter Bins stormwater filtration systems in May 2019. The partners are celebrating the success of the pilot project by holding a contest to guess the amount of pollutants that have been captured over the past year.
The contest “Get Your Mind in the Gutter” asks you to 1) Like the Laramie County Conservation District’s Facebook page and 2) Guess the number of pounds captured from August 2019 to the beginning of August 2020 in all 12 gutter Bins by sending a Facebook message. You can also email your guess to info@lccdnet.org.
One guess is allowed per person, and there is no age limit. The winner will receive a $200 credit toward their Board of Public Utilities water bill. If the winner is not a BOPU customer, they can “gift” the credit to a friend or family member who is a BOPU customer.
The competition starts today, Aug. 14, and will end Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. The winner will be announced Sept. 1.