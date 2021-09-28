CHEYENNE – Laramie County Conservation District is hosting a free tree planting class this Saturday, Oct. 2, from 9-11 a.m.

Participants will learn the 10 steps of proper planting during the class, which will take place at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, 100 Central Ave.

Those interested in attending should RSVP by Thursday, Sept. 30, by calling 307-772-2600 or sending an email to cyoung@lccdnet.org.

