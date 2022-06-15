Periodic strong gusty winds will continue over the next 3 to 4
hours. Observations along I-80 from Arlington to Laramie are
showing consistent wind gusts between 45 to 50 MPH with sporadic
wind gusts exceeding 55 MPH. Additionally, strong gusty winds are
also impacting I-25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland. Sporadic wind
gusts between 40 to 45 MPH are occurring which will create
hazardous cross winds conditions for high profile vehicles.
Conservation groups sue BLM, Interior over oil and gas permits
CHEYENNE – Two conservation groups sued the U.S. Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Land Management in federal court in Washington on Wednesday. The plaintiffs cited the issuance of more than 3,500 oil and gas drilling permits in Wyoming and New Mexico that are allegedly in violation of multiple environmental acts.
The lawsuit alleged DOI, BLM, Interior Secretary Debra Haaland and BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning violated implementation regulations found in the National Environmental Policy Act, the Endangered Species Act and the Federal Land Policy and Management Act.
According to a news release, WildEarth Guardians and the Center for Biological Diversity, two environmental groups, sued because the oil and gas wells could produce “approximately 490 million to 600 million metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent greenhouse gas emissions over their operational lives.”
“Today’s lawsuit is about enforcing the reality that more oil and gas extraction only stands to fuel the climate crisis, contrary to the promises of President Biden,” said Jeremy Nichols, WildEarth Guardians climate and energy program director, in the announcement.
According to the suit, BLM’s approval of applications for permits to drill “failed to evaluate the cumulative impacts of greenhouse gas emissions that will result from these approvals under NEPA, and failed to consider the impact of these emissions as they related to BLM’s procedural and substantive obligations under the ESA and FLPMA.”
The suit alleged four violations against BLM and DOI. The legal complaint cited a failure to consult on the effect greenhouse gas emissions from the approved wells will have on endangered species, failure to consider degradation of public lands and failure to “take a hard look” at cumulative greenhouse gas emissions, climate impacts and environmental justice.
BLM did not comment right away. The case number for the suit in U.S. District Court is 1:22-cv-1716.