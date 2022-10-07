CHEYENNE – State Treasurer Curt Meier is among the supporters of a constitutional amendment that would allow municipalities and other political subdivisions to invest in stocks, just as the state does.
Voters will weigh in on Amendment A in the general election, as well as an amendment to increase the mandatory retirement age of Supreme Court justices and district court judges from 70 to 75. (A forthcoming story will discuss the latter amendment.)
Although cities, counties and towns have the authority to make low-risk investments, such as in U.S. Treasury bonds, the shift to holding shares of publicly traded companies could allow for a larger return, according to representatives in the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office.
“Owning equities over the long term has historically produced a higher return than most other investments,” Patrick Fleming, chief investment officer for the State Treasurer’s Office, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “But you need to have a well-diversified portfolio and the ability to invest over the long term. You cannot day-trade stocks and be successful.”
He said the Treasurer’s Office has been trying to produce the highest risk-adjusted return in the Investments Division, so the portfolio has to be diverse. The office was given the power to invest in equities in 2016, after 51.3% of voters approved a previous constitutional amendment.
The constitution previously allowed legislators to authorize the “investment of public employee retirement systems funds and permanent state funds in equities, such as stock or shares in private or public companies.” According to language on the ballot, it didn’t allow the state to invest any other funds in stocks.
The Constitution has similar restrictions on counties, cities, towns, school districts and other political subdivisions, but lawmakers passed a resolution to create exceptions in 2021. Registered voters who want to pass the change must vote “yes,” as not voting on the measure is counted as a “no” vote.
Local benefits
The Wyoming Association of Municipalities is advocating for its passage. Member Services Manager Justin Schilling said WAM members, which encompass 98 of the 99 municipalities in the state, are in favor because of the additional potential revenue.
He said the city of Casper and Natrona County spearheaded the movement because of the sale of their hospital and wanting a greater return on the millions of dollars they received.
Joint Revenue Committee Chairman Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, told the WTE that Fremont County was in a similar position in 1984. The county sold its hospitals in 1984 for $9 million, and put the money into a special fund, which hasn’t grown very much over time. He said if they weren’t restricted from investing in equities, the outcome may have been different.
While Gov. Mark Gordon championed the resolution for the state to invest some of its portfolio in stocks when he was treasurer, Schilling said the governor thought that local governments and political subdivisions were going to have the same opportunity under the amendment. He said opinions from the Attorney General’s Office closed the door, and, since then, municipalities have been using their reserve funds to invest in accounts that often return 1% or less annually.
This doesn’t mean every local government will take advantage of the equity investments, because Schilling they may not have the necessary reserves and time.
He said as reserves were analyzed in the wake of the pandemic, many small towns only had four to six months worth of money for what was in the local budget. There are small communities, such as Powell, that he said have community centers, pools or recreation centers that bring in funding, the money from which could be invested over the long term.
He said these investments would not be done irresponsibly, or without safeguards: “This isn’t meant to be a gloves off, Wild West, anybody can invest in anything” situation.
There will be guidelines set by the Legislature, such as “defining the proportion of its funds a political subdivision could invest, types of approved investments, fee structures, procedures for selecting advisors, public accountability, and required diversification,” according to voter guides. Municipalities and political subdivisions could hire professional advisors and work with the Treasurer’s Office.
“We’re all better off if we don’t have to raise money by taxes,” Case said. “We can raise money by growth in value investments, and that would help local governments.”
Criticism
The amendment faces opposition.
Laramie County Treasurer Trudy Eisele sent a letter Thursday to the WTE that was addressed to the citizens of Wyoming. It stated the Wyoming County Treasurers Association is opposed to allowing local governments to invest money in the stock market, given the primary objective of local government investment is safety. She said the amendment seeks to provide higher returns, but would sacrifice safety.
“It’s true that the state of Wyoming invests a portion of the Permanent Mineral Trust Fund in stocks and equities, where in the first half of 2022 they experienced a loss of 8%,” she wrote. “Of course, the stock market will eventually recover, and those losses will be regained, as long as the funds remain invested in the stock market. The state of Wyoming can take this approach to seek higher yields because they are managing a Permanent Fund.”
Fleming told the WTE the state’s stock portfolio total return this calendar year to date is down 19.7%. He said this is primarily due to higher interest rates, and coming off an “extreme overvaluation in the market.” He said if the state had been able to invest in equities 10 years ago, it would have earned a significantly higher return, and Wyoming is lagging behind other states.
Eisele said county treasurers are fiscal conservatives who don’t believe the same approach should be taken by localities. She said residents pay their taxes and expect their leaders to safeguard the dollars and use them for the intended purpose – providing services.
“The investment of public funds is rooted in a system of trust. The safety of your money should be the priority,” she wrote. “We urge you to vote against Amendment A.”