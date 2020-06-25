CHEYENNE – A saying goes that there are three seasons in Laramie County: winter, road construction and Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Though the city will be without one of those following the cancellation of CFD due to concerns about spreading the coronavirus, there is still one sure sign of summer: construction projects.
At the interchange of Interstate 80 and Interstate 25, contractors with the Wyoming Department of Transportation have been restoring slabs of concrete along the busy roadway throughout the spring. WYDOT spokeswoman Jordan Achs said Wednesday that workers would be finishing repairs at the interchange this week.
The scale of repairs at the interchange varies from year to year, Achs said, and this year required a thorough restoration of the slabs at a cost of about $2.2 million. Bridge work on Happy Jack Road, as well as at the Clear Creek overpass on I-25, is also nearly complete.
Meanwhile, work on other WYDOT projects in Cheyenne will continue through the summer. At the overpasses over the Union Pacific railroad tracks by the historic train depot downtown, workers have been replacing concrete slabs and portions of its concrete barriers. That project is expected to be completed by June 2021 at a total cost of roughly $2.9 million, Achs said.
“Since it’s bridge work, it does take a little longer, but construction does pause in the winter, and they would move a lot of those cones,” Achs said. “It won’t necessarily be in its current state in December.”
Other work in Laramie County could wrap up a bit sooner. Achs said an ongoing project to repair a northbound lane of Interstate 25 between the Horse Creek Road and Randall Avenue interchanges is slated for completion by November this year. Those repairs will cost roughly $4.4 million.
The projects could get done slightly earlier following the cancellation of CFD. Achs said contractors typically have to agree to halt construction during the 10-day rodeo, but that won’t be the case this summer.
“With (CFD) being canceled, we did go back to the contractors and let them know they can work through those days,” Achs said. “That does kind of help to give them another week and might move stuff up a bit.”
The local projects are part of a statewide effort led by WYDOT every year to get the repairs done before winter returns, with more than 65 active projects across Wyoming this summer. Achs noted project timelines could change, depending on weather conditions and material availability in the coming months.