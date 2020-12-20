Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Sustained west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * WHERE...Shirley Basin, East Platte County and Laramie Valley including Guernsey, Laramie, Shirley Basin and Wheatland. Central Laramie County including Cheyenne, Laramie and Wheatland. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...High blowover risk for light weight and high profile vehicles. Expect travel delays and possible road closures for light weight and high profile vehicles. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&