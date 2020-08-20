CHEYENNE – Beginning today, Prairie Avenue will be closed from Cutoff Road – near the Petco entrance – to the east and the Lowe’s entrance to the west for the Prairie Frontier roundabout project.
Frontier Mall Drive will also be closed from Prairie Avenue to the north and Dell Range Boulevard to the south, according to a news release from the city.
Business owners in the area have been contacted about road closures due to construction. Business access will be maintained for the duration of this closure.
Construction will run through November, weather permitting.