CHEYENNE – Local planning officials announced Wednesday that two construction projects on U.S. Highway 30, Whitney Road and Dell Range Boulevard will start next summer.
The first portion of the nearly $30 million project was laid out for residents at a public open house hosted by the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the city of Cheyenne and Laramie County. While the projects also involve consultants from TriHydro and AVI Engineering, state agency officials and city engineers were the main resources for stakeholders to provide feedback and speak to at the event.
WYDOT District 1 Engineer Ryan Shields said although the construction is one year out, now is the perfect time to receive additional public input. He explained there is enough data, mapping and planning structure at this point to present, but it’s early enough to implement any changes considered by local officials.
The two plans created are currently based on a previous study done, where residents' main request was to enhance safety and efficiency.
“Before these projects were born, essentially the real focus was safety,” he told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “We had crashes on U.S. 30, and the message was clear that the public wanted to make sure that, whatever we did, that these roads were safe for them and their families.”
The design decisions were also impacted by the need for more efficient roads, because Shields said the development in the county is creating areas of high-volume traffic. He continued that he did not want to discourage development in Cheyenne, but rather find a way to serve the traveling public best as there are more cars on the road.
Two-lane roads are often outgrown at usage levels starting at 5,500 trips a day, and issues for drivers become clear at around 11,000. In the sections where construction is planned, he estimated usage falls somewhere between 6,000 and 12,000 trips a day, depending on how urban the zone is.
But expanding the number of lanes is not the only way to address safety concerns, delays and accidents.
Engineers working on the projects are planning on lowering posted speed limits in certain areas; adding new sections at Dell Range and Whitney intersections; reducing high-risk movements, such as left turns; eliminating conflict points and upgrading other safety elements. Those elements include pedestrian crossings, intersection geometrics and lighting. Cheyenne City Engineer Tom Cobb also said longer shoulders will be included on Highway 30 for bicyclists to travel with enough space.
His partner in the project said they are confident that even with the added precautions and traffic lights, especially on sections of U.S. 30, well-flowing traffic should continue.
“It’s a highway meant to get you from your house into town to your job, to the grocery store and back again efficiently,” Shields said. “So we want to keep that functionality.”
In regard to how residents should expect to be impacted by construction when it starts in the summer of 2023, officials said they will mitigate issues as best they can. One the largest detours will occur at the Union Pacific bridge, at the east end of the U.S. 30 project, because the concrete deck needs to be replaced. Traffic will likely be directed onto Christensen Road.