CHEYENNE – On Thursday, Simon Contractors will perform preparatory work for concrete removal and replacement as part of the city’s East 12th Street and Meadow Drive overlay project. Actual removals will begin Friday, starting at East 12th Street and Sun Valley Drive.
Work will only be performed on one side of the street at a time, primarily in the parking lane. During Cheyenne Frontier Days, work will continue, but will not include any street closures. Notifications will be hand-delivered to those residents who are directly adjacent to any work being performed.
This work will continue through July 31, at which time Simon Contractors will return to the 24th Street overlay project to complete the balance of concrete repairs there. Once 24th Street is complete, they will return to the East 12th Street and Meadow project. That return is tentatively scheduled for the week of Aug. 16.
All work and schedules are weather dependent and may require adjustment. If there are any questions or concerns, contact the city of Cheyenne One Percent Construction Department at 307-637-6289.