CHEYENNE – Fast-growing eastern Laramie County will see a new Laramie County Fire District 1 station come September, which will help reduce response times and improve insurance ratings for residents.
Kicking off construction on the voter-approved, 2017 sixth-penny sales tax project, local officials, stakeholders and firefighters from across the county broke ground on Fire Station No. 3 Wednesday afternoon.
Right now, the district serves 11,000 residents and answers 1,800 calls a year out of two fire stations.
“When we started this project off, we knew that there was a need both in terms of the fire ratings … but also in terms of Archer and the growth and development that was occurring out here,” former Laramie County Commissioner and current Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority Director Amber Ash said.
The $2.1 million project will result in a brand new fire station at 3850 Archer Parkway, which will require the hiring of an additional three full-time engineers and new equipment to be paid for largely through the fire district’s 2019 bonds. Laramie County Fire District No. 1 Chief Darrick Mittlestadt said the district will also rely on the district’s network of volunteer firefighters to help meet the needs of the surrounding communities and the staffing requirements for each engine.
“Hopefully, we’re going to get some more people to sign up,” Mittlestadt said.
With the fire station being close to both Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 30, Mittlestadt said fire crews will be able to reach folks in need more efficiently, as well as lessen the burden on other Laramie County fire districts in the eastern portion of the county.
“This is a great-placed station, close to the interstate, that will be able to service all of our community members. Regardless of what fire district they’re in or what their emergency is, we’ll be able to truly help our neighbors,” Mittlestadt said at the groundbreaking.
Additionally, the new station should help lower the Insurance Services Office ratings for the fire department, which measure how well-equipped fire departments are to put out fires. That ISO is provided to homeowner insurance companies to help determine costs for insurance in different areas.
“It’ll really be an asset to not only lower those fire ratings, but also just provide needed services to those residents,” Laramie County Commission Chairman Gunnar Malm said, thanking the voters for their help in getting the project off the ground. “The residents across the county saw this facility as a need, and I’m excited for it to get underway and completed and fully staffed.”