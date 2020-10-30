CHEYENNE – The COMEA House and Resource Center is bustling this week, but it’s not due to an increase in homelessness.
In September, the shelter announced it had purchased a neighboring building at 1421 W. Lincolnway to serve as a center for families with children who are experiencing homelessness. Executive Director Robin Bocanegra said COMEA had been eyeing the property for a while, but was finally able to buy it thanks to an anonymous donor who pledged to match all monetary donations up to $100,000 of the $500,000 total cost of the project.
Now, thanks to the cast and crew of reality TV show “The Fixers,” along with a large group of volunteers, construction on the new Journey Center will be completed by the end of the weekend.
“The Fixers” follows a team of builders and designers who take on a remodeling project and complete it in just seven days. The BYUtv show has been filming the transformation for several days this week, but on Thursday, a prominent volunteer joined the build team.
Robert G. Marbut, who currently serves as the director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, advised COMEA to expand next door roughly 18 months ago when he was a homelessness consultant working on a report for the state of Wyoming. During his evaluation of the shelter, he was alarmed by how single adults were living in close proximity to families with children, and he saw the space next door as the perfect solution.
“It’s like Tetris; we looked at every possible scenario over there, but we just couldn’t get the right space,” Marbut said of when they were first trying to find a way to separate families in the existing shelter. “And then I said, ‘You’ve got to get this building.’ ... Everybody was convinced of the need, but it was sort of the fear of how to make the finances work.”
Marbut said he normally advises shelters to aim to complete such projects within a wide time frame, such as five to 10 years, so the speed of the Journey Center build has been particularly impressive. That’s largely due to the professionalism of the TV crew, he added, who took Marbut’s rough design of a temporary center and made it something much more beautiful and permanent.
“Instead of painting a wall, they have stained wood,” he said as an example. “They’re really neat touches that, if I was (directly) involved, we would have never done because of finances. We’re always much more practical, and they’re doing an absolute first-class job.”
“The Fixers” production crew also pleasantly surprised Bocanegra, who admitted she didn’t expect the on-camera talent to do as much as they are.
“The people that came with the production team have been the kindest, most genuine people,” she said. “They want to get to know us and learn about our community. They just work their tails off. Honestly, I thought they’d do a little in front of the camera, then sit down and let other people do the work, but the stars of the show work all day long.”
“They aren’t doing it for the TV,” Marbut added. “They’re doing it because they believe in the mission of COMEA.”
When finished, the refurbished building will feature four private bedrooms and a shared kitchenette, TV room/dining room combination, free laundry facilities, men’s and women’s bathrooms and an outdoor playground.
Marbut said when people step inside, it’ll feel like the inside of a cabin – a welcome retreat from the stressful experience of homelessness.
Offering that kind of tranquil environment is particularly important for young people, he said, to stop the cycle of homelessness.
“You really need to create a calming, nurturing environment for children,” he said. “We’re getting a lot of data nationally … (and) we’re finding every year it’s increasing, that people experiencing homelessness as adults first experienced homelessness as a child.”
He noted that the Journey Center will not only help the parents and children it houses, but the single adults next door. By having a completely separate space for families, there will be more space for the adult men and women to be able to restructure their lives.
Bocanegra said after the build is complete this weekend, there are still a few city approvals they’ll be waiting for through the second week of November, but she’s hoping to officially open the Journey Center on Nov. 10.
She added that the staff has been too busy this week to double check the numbers, but she’s fairly positive that they’ve reached their goal of $100,000 raised from the community.
“This wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for everybody who donated,” she said. “And what they [the TV crew] brought to this community is priceless.”