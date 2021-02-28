CHEYENNE – A recent American Automobile Association survey finds only 14% of drivers would be comfortable riding in a self-driving vehicle.
The group’s latest automated vehicle survey finds more than half – 58% – of drivers want to see Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), like automatic emergency braking and lane assistance, in their next vehicle, with a majority (80%) looking for advancements to these systems.
These findings signal that people are open to more sophisticated vehicle technology, which opens the road to boosting public acceptance of autonomous vehicles, according to a news release.
While Americans’ interest in owning a car with more advanced technology grows, they are still struggling to warm up to the idea of full-vehicle automation.
Similar to last year’s results, AAA’s 2021 annual automated vehicle survey found:
• 14% of drivers would be comfortable riding in a vehicle that drives itself
• 86% of drivers would be afraid to ride in an automated vehicle
AAA Wyoming believes the key to overcoming these fears is with information and education, according to the release.