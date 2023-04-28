Marton Range property line

Brush envelops a fence at the Marton Ranch, as seen from the Bolten Creek public access road June 20, 2022.

 Dustin Bleizeffer/WyoFile

After clashing with Gov. Mark Gordon on a private land acquisition it touted as a major win for conservation and public access, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management has re-upped its analysis of the purchase, including soliciting formal public input after the fact.

The BLM bought the private 35,670-acre Marton Ranch south of Casper in 2022. Federal ownership of the property gives the public access to 8.8 miles of Blue Ribbon trout fishing along the North Platte River just downstream of Alcova Reservoir, as well as an estimated 40,000 acres of previously inaccessible public inholdings scattered within the ranch, according to the BLM.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus