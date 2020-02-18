GLENROCK – Converse County Commissioner Robert G. Short announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate on Monday from the Historic Higgins Hotel in Glenrock.
Short’s entry into the Senate race represents a Republican contender focused on ensuring Wyoming’s interests are at the forefront in Washington, D.C., according to a news release. The campaign will focus heavily on energy, tourism and agriculture issues, the keystones of the Wyoming economy.
Short grew up in Wyoming and has gleaned experience with business travel throughout the U.S. and overseas. He developed a range of high-tech skills working for some of the best Fortune 500 companies, which enabled him to return to Wyoming, with his wife, Janella, in 2005, and create a successful business enterprise that now employs more than 100 people in Converse County.
Short hopes to replace U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., who has announced he will not run for another eight-year term.
Short will be posting his statewide travel schedule in the coming days, and the Wyoming Tribune Eagle plans to publish a full story about his candidacy when he is available for an interview.