CHEYENNE – Growing up poor, Robert Short had to hunt for sustenance. By the time he was 15, he already knew how to butcher an elk that would feed his family so they wouldn’t go hungry. He also knew how to clean, load and shoot a gun.
He knows how important the Second Amendment is for Wyomingites and its part in Wyoming culture.
Short wants to protect this culture, and that’s why he recently announced his intention to run for the U.S. Senate to fill the seat being vacated by Mike Enzi, who previously announced he won’t be running for reelection.
This decision to run didn’t happen overnight. In fact, it’s something Short said he’s been thinking about for the past six years. The Converse County commissioner said he was waiting to see what U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., would do because he didn’t want to run for Senate against her. He said she’s done a lot for Wyoming and deserves a Senate seat, if that’s what she wanted.
Short describes himself as a “centrist Republican” and said in Wyoming, people live by the Code of the West. This means people aren’t extremists, and Wyomingites aren’t the type of folks who judge others based on what they look like or think. They can have different points of view and not be enemies.
He said he plans to implement this approach in Washington, D.C., by putting away the “firebombs” and building bridges. He said people want to be heard, and when people are shouting, no one is hearing anything.
“It’s time for us to put that aside and really get back to civility,” he said. “Just because, again, we may have different ideologies in our political view-scape, does not make us enemies. It makes us diverse. It gives us opportunities to see different points of view that, hopefully, help us come up with better solutions.”
But Short didn’t always envision himself in politics. Growing up in Glenrock, Short had to leave Wyoming to pursue his education and career in the technology field and later in nuclear science.
For work, Short had to travel a lot, going back and forth between different states and countries. It was as he was living in Fort Collins, Colorado, and driving to Denver International Airport that he called his wife, Janella, and said he couldn’t do this anymore. He was tired of missing out on seeing his kids grow up and being away from family.
So, they moved back to Glenrock, where Short started opening several businesses, including a fiber optics company he started with his wife.
It was in Glenrock, right after Short returned from a trip, that he saw a construction project happening by his house. It turns out it was a trans-loading facility, where oil is taken out of trucks and stored for a period of time before it’s shipped. This wasn’t a problem, except it was being constructed on a wetland where if something went wrong, the oil would contaminate the North Platte River, and had the potential to go into Nebraska, where it could impact agriculture.
It was after this that Short decided to run for county commissioner. He won with only spending $53 on his campaign. From that point, his political career was launched.
“And I’ve been asked so many times,” Short said. “‘How are you gonna compete with Cynthia (Lummis), who’s already raised $800,000 in her war chest and you’re just some pauper from Glenrock?’ My answer is, I don’t plan on buying the seat. I plan on working for it, because it shouldn’t cost millions of dollars to run a campaign in Wyoming.”
Short said he’s running on the platform of energy, tourism and agriculture.
For energy, he said the main problem with coal is the emissions. No one wants to suck on the tail pipe of their car, he said.
However, he said there’s an opportunity to use these emissions and turn it around to help revamp oil fields that were once thought depleted through carbon capture. By capturing the CO2 from the emissions, that can be used to make crude oil more viscus, which would allow more oil to be pumped from what were once thought of as depleted wells.
He said oil is still needed in a lot of areas of manufacturing, such as cellphones, smart watches and other technology. He also added that Wyoming is a mineral-rich state, and with electric car technology comes the need for batteries.
With batteries, a lot of graphene and other rare Earth minerals are needed – something that Wyoming has a lot of because graphene is a side product of coal. He said he thinks Gillette and Newcastle would be perfect areas in the state to set up this enterprise.
For tourism, Short said he plans on marketing other areas of Wyoming that a lot of people haven’t heard of. He said everyone knows about Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park, but what about Natural Bridge or the Ice Slough?
It’s one of two natural archway bridges on the planet that have constant water running underneath them, he said. He plans to share these wonders through passion and marketing.
In Wyoming, people like to joke that there are three seasons – winter, winter and August, Short said. Due to this, Wyoming has a short growing season. But he said this can be combated through technology. Most of people’s fresh fruits and vegetables come from California, which means that food has to be shipped throughout the nation and has a large carbon footprint.
Also, if a natural disaster occurred in California, what would this mean for people’s food supply, he said.
“This is a recipe for disaster – enter shelter greenhouses,” Short said. “They’re a very interesting concept that allows for geothermal energy to provide for baseline temperature, so that your greenhouse never drops below 50 degrees as an ambient temperature.”
Partnering these with small power plants that derive from geothermal sources, it can create commerce centers in Wyoming that not only produce power, but also food.
Short said he plans to go to every county and municipality in Wyoming – and not just once. He said he wants to meet and hear from the National Guard, the VA, seniors, college students and more.
“And we’re going to do it over and over again so that the people of Wyoming understand there’s a Short guy who’s going to stand tall and work for Wyoming because we’re for the 307,” he said.