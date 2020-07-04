CHEYENNE – Looking back on his last two terms with the Cheyenne City Council, Bryan Cook would consider himself an out-of-the-box thinker.
During that time, the council allowed the Botanic Gardens to establish a foundation, which opened the door for fundraising, and created a sanitation fund to keep the department’s revenue out of the city’s general fund.
To see such progress continue and lead the city through a rough financial situation caused by COVID-19, Cook will be running for reelection for his Ward 2 seat on the council.
“I look forward to trying to help the city through some of the tough times that we’re having right now, whether it be COVID or the budgetary issues, and I want to see some things to fruition that we’ve been working on for a while,” Cook said, noting projects like the Reed Avenue Corridor and development on the West Edge.
If elected, development will remain a focus for Cook, who wants to see an increase in affordable housing and a better process for developers. He also recognized the importance of creating a business-friendly environment, pointing to the city’s experience with breweries and distilleries.
Cook said paving the way for smaller companies and adjusting food truck rules made Cheyenne a more attractive place to do business for larger breweries like Blacktooth. He also noted the Downtown Development Authority’s Facade Improvement Grants, which have been utilized by new businesses looking to relocate to Cheyenne.
“They must have seen worth in what we’re trying to do,” Cook said.
Overall, Cook is all about trying to find better, more responsible ways to handle city business.
After the city bought the Belvoir Ranch, it signed a lease with NextEra Energy for the Roundhouse Renewable Energy Project, which will generate about $39 million in operating payments to the city over the 30-year lease.
Cook collaborated with other council members to create the Belvoir Recreation Fund, which uses revenue from the wind farm to advance recreation opportunities on the Belvoir Ranch property.
Currently, residents have to drive to Colorado to access the property, and the council has been working to change that.
“We’re going to be able to finally set aside significant funding to actually do something with the Belvoir – to develop some recreational opportunities out there,” Cook said. “I think that’s huge, and I’m really excited about that.”
In the future, Cook also talked about the possibility of setting up a foundation
for the Cheyenne Civic Center the same way they did with the Botanic Gardens, which Cook said took “some of the strain off of the general fund.” For fiscal year 2021, the city had to draw $775,000 from reserves to pay for the Civic Center’s deficit.
When it comes to city finances, Cook said he would continue working to increase transparency for residents.
“Accountability is a huge thing,” Cook said. “We will continue to work on new employee policies and procedures and things of that nature to ensure that we don’t have any problems like we had with the misspending of grant funds.”
Calling himself a consensus-building leader and a behind-the-scenes guy, Cook said, “We’ve got a lot of exciting things going on, and I want to be a part of it.”
Cook will be running against Tom Segrave, James Johnson, Keren Meister-Emerich and Boyd Wiggam for one of two open seats in Ward 2.
Wyoming’s primary election is scheduled for Aug. 18, and the general election will take place Nov. 3. Absentee and early voting began Thursday.