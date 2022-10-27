Cookies 4 Equality

Local students involved in LGBTQ groups enjoyed rainbow buffalo cookies sent to them by advocacy groups on Tuesday. The delivery was meant to show students that they are valued by the community.

 Katie Morgan/Courtesy

LARAMIE – On Tuesday, LGBTQ students and allies here were reminded of something that could easily be forgotten: There is a strong group of community members rallying for their welfare.

Representatives from Wyoming Equality, Laramie PFLAG, Laramie PrideFest and University of Wyoming Multicultural Affairs coordinated to deliver cookies to LGBTQ student organizations and their faculty advisors at Laramie High School and Laramie Middle School.

