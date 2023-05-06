corner crossers trial

Corner-crossing defendants wait for their trial to begin in Rawlins on April 27, 2022. They are Phillip Yeomans, second from left and partly obscured; John Slowensky, foreground in the front row; Bradly Cape, second from left in back row; and Zach Smith, right.

Hunters fighting a $7 million corner-crossing lawsuit on Wednesday rejected an assertion that a digital “waypoint” marker set in a mapping program on one of their cellphones proves they trespassed on the Elk Mountain Ranch.

Carbon County ranch owner Fred Eshelman claimed last week that data subpoenaed from the onX digital mapping company showed that one of four Missouri men named in the suit was on his property. Zach Smith in 2020 digitally marked a location that’s on the North Carolina businessman’s 22,045-acre ranch, Eshelman contends in court filings.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus