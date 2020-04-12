Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the night. Low 9F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the night. Low 9F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.