CHEYENNE – Two cases of coronavirus 2019, COVID-19, in Wyoming were confirmed this weekend, bringing the state’s total up to three. The first new case was a Fremont County man who is a resident of a retirement center, and the second was related to the first case confirmed in Sheridan County.
The Wyoming Department of Health was notified about the Sheridan County man’s results after he was tested in Colorado while visiting. While that case can be traced back to the first Sheridan County woman to test positive for the virus Wednesday, the source of infection in Fremont County is unknown, according to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Health.
According to the release, the case signals potential local community spread and warrants special attention and prevention measures related to long-term care facilities.
The patient is hospitalized at SageWest Health Care in Lander, and is a resident of Showboat Retirement Center in Lander. State and county public health staff are conducting interviews at both facilities and will recommend testing and other actions needed to help protect residents, patients and staff.
Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with the Department of Health, said community spread means the potential spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown.
“Our initial follow up with this individual found nothing that could be explained other than potential community spread of this virus in the Lander area,” Harrist said in the release.
Harrist emphasized the protection of older Wyoming residents of long-term care facilities such as nursing homes and assisted living centers because older people are among the highest risk for severe illness. For that reason, she called this the “top concern and priority.”
“We’re reminding everyone of how genuinely critical it is to do their part,” Harrist said. “Take common-sense steps to avoid sharing your germs with others, especially with those who are more vulnerable to serious illness.”
The federal government regulates nursing homes, while the state has a more prominent role with assisted living centers.
The nursing home guidelines say there should be no visitors or non-essential health care personnel, except for certain compassionate care situations, such as an end-of-life situation. The federal guidelines have been shared with Wyoming nursing homes by the Wyoming Department of Health Healthcare Licensing and Surveys Office, and can be found at https://health.wyo.gov/aging/hls/.
“We have seen very restrictive guidelines issued recently from the federal government for nursing homes and I am recommending the same practices for Wyoming’s assisted living centers,” she said.
Recommended personal actions that can help avoid the spread of COVID-19 or similar illnesses include:
Avoid close contact with sick people.
While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible.
Stay home if sick.
Cover nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.
Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub with at least 60% alcohol.