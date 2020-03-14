Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER TO ONE HALF MILE IN FREEZING FOG. * WHERE...SOUTH LARAMIE RANGE FOOTHILLS AND CENTRAL LARAMIE COUNTY. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM MDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY AND POTENTIAL FROST ON BRIDGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. ALSO, BE ALERT FOR FROST ON BRIDGE DECKS CAUSING SLIPPERY ROADS. &&