CHEYENNE – Laramie County Coroner Rebecca Reid announced Thursday that the female victim of a Monday night house fire in the 700 block of Mitchell Court has been identified.

However, "out of respect for the family, no names will be released at this time," Reid said in the release. "My deepest condolences to the family as they mourn the loss of their loved one."

As previously reported in the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, the fire broke out at about 5:05 p.m. Monday, and was extinguished by firefighters from Laramie County Fire District 1.

The Red Cross of Wyoming said it was assisting two adults affected by the fire, which remained under investigation by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office. No criminal activity was suspected.

