CHEYENNE – In 2015, the Cheyenne Aquatic Center saw a number of new amenities – a lazy river, warm-water lap lanes and two twisting water slides. But a new roof wasn't part of the $7.3 million project that was approved on the 2012 sixth-penny sales tax ballot.
Now, the Cheyenne City Council has approved a $182,628 bid for a roof replacement project that should protect the amenity from Wyoming weather for years to come. At its Monday night meeting, the council also approved $460,020 to replace the roofs at the Fleet Maintenance Facility and the Parks Maintenance Facility.
"We're just replacing roofs that are quite old," Facilities Manager Steve Gaer said.
Inman Roofing will complete the work at the Aquatic Center, and the maintenance facilities improvements will be completed by Front Range Roofing Systems. According to the bids, all three roofing projects are slated for completion by Dec. 31, and funding for each project will come from the city's general fund.
Currently, both the Fleet Maintenance Facility and the Parks Maintenance Facility have tar and gravel roofs, which have taken a beating from the hail, wind and snow through the years. Gaer said the new roofs will be made with a rubber membrane base, making them "almost hail proof."
The bids were approved on the consent agenda, which Councilman Dicky Shanor recused himself from voting on due to a conflict of interest on a different item.
Connecting LCCC, Sweetgrass development
Looking to increase walkability and safety for pedestrians and bicyclists, the council authorized the submission of a grant for the Transportation Alternatives Program, administered by the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
If approved, the city would receive a $500,000 federal grant to help build a multi-use underpass on College Drive to connect Laramie County Community College and the new Sweetgrass housing development. For the project, the city would also contribute almost $1.3 million from sixth-penny sales tax funds.
"This one's historic in the fact that we are seeing a very large public-private partnership between the city of Cheyenne, Laramie County, LCCC, WYDOT and the Sweetgrass developers," City Engineer Tom Cobb said.
In February 2018, 2,269 acres of land were annexed into the city of Cheyenne to make way for the Sweetgrass development, which some have called the largest development in city history. Such rapid expansion in one area of town also comes with the need for infrastructure projects and improvements.
The Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization had this project listed in its Transportation Improvement Plan to help the area handle such quick growth.
Councilman Pete Laybourn said, "Trying to connect Sweetgrass and all that is coming there with the college without this underpass – it just wouldn't work."
With multiple parks and greenway connectors, the underpass would assist in linking the expanded southeast portion of the city with the already expansive pedestrian and bicycle paths found throughout Cheyenne. If the grant is approved, the project is slated for completion by Dec. 31, 2023.
Laybourn said, "This sure is a great opportunity to make a big difference."
The project was approved on the consent agenda, with Councilman Shanor recusing himself due to serving on the Transportation Alternatives Program board.
In other business
The council authorized the Cheyenne Police Department to apply for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant, which would provide $37,080 to help CPD with data storage for body-cam footage and Operation Change, a form of community policing with on-foot patrols.
The council approved a memorandum of understanding with the county, the Board of Public Utilities, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Board of Health and Cheyenne Regional Airport regarding management of the ESRI Enterprise Agreement, where they renewed their agreement for GIS software. With the interactive software, residents can look up public information like property records, voting wards and flood plains.