CHEYENNE – As the Cheyenne area continues to grow, so do its transportation needs. So, every five years, the Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization completes a long-term transportation plan that highlights priority projects, analyzes growth patterns to determine the need for additional roads and addresses weaknesses in the transportation system that should be fixed.
This year’s plan is called Connect2045, and it was adopted by the Laramie County Board of Commission at its first December meeting and approved by the Cheyenne City Council at its meeting Monday night.
“(The plan) will allow the city, county and WYDOT to move forward with planning, design and construction of federally funded transportation planning projects, and also provides the communities with a guide on how we can move forward with the development of all of our other transportation modes,” MPO Director Tom Mason said.
Input from the community
Not only is the plan fed-erally required, but it al- so helps guide local city and county officials when making decisions on transportation projects and improvements. A number of projects that show up on the sixth-penny sales tax ballot are first identified in such long-term plans, so gaining public input was a large part of the planning process.
From those engagement sessions, the community identified the greenway and low traffic congestion as strengths. The weaknesses were traffic signal timing, pedestrian and bike safety and the connectivity of those travel networks, roadway maintenance and limited travel routes.
The areas of opportunity identified by residents were encouraging walking and biking for transport, increasing education on bicycle safety and the transit system, improving crossings at major roadways and improving intersections with four-way stops or roundabouts.
Maintenance, safety, efficiency and connectivity were found to be the highest ranked project goals.
The plan states, “Individuals within the Cheyenne MPO boundaries have considerable insight into the places they live, work and travel, and are therefore instrumental to the long-term success of Connect 2045.”
Converting Carey and Pioneers avenues and 19th and 20th streets from one-way to two-way roads was also a change suggested during the community assessments. But for Warren and Central avenues, a shift to a two-way street would lead to “unacceptable levels of service.”
Still, Mason said, “For the downtown area, it’s been proven in studies across the country that it’s better for downtown business to have two way streets instead of one way couplets.”
Cyclist and pedestrian safety
In addition to looking at vehicular traffic patterns and how that will affect road needs in the future, Connect 2045 dives into all types of transport, including pedestrian and bike traffic.
According to the plan, the city’s on-street network for biking “is largely disconnected and can feel uncomfortable for much of the areas’ population.”
A number of streets around town were ranked as “only comfortable for confident bicyclists” and “generally uncomfortable, even for confident bicyclists.”
The analysis factored in things like speed limit, amount of lanes and biking facilities, which are the lanes designated specifically for cyclists. The plan recommends that both sidewalks and bike lanes should be improved along with road maintenance projects in the future.
For cyclists, the plan pointed to these areas as issues to improve:
19th, 20th and 15th streets will provide east/west connections across downtown Cheyenne;
North of downtown, Hynds Boulevard and Central Avenue have been identified as near-term corridors to provide additional connections in the network;
Bicycle facilities along Storey Boulevard and Powderhouse Road are planned in the northeast neighborhoods;
Bicycle facilities on Deming Drive and North Greeley Highway south of downtown are planned to be implemented in the near-term.
On top of the cycling safety issues, the plan also says, “From the perspective of a pedestrian, the quality of the intersections in the Cheyenne area varies greatly by location and type.”
The major improvements for pedestrians highlighted by residents were:
Additional crossing treatments throughout Cheyenne;
Sidewalk repair and maintenance outside of the downtown area; connections from downtown to the greenway system;
Corridor and intersection pedestrian improvements along Pershing Boulevard;
Improved pedestrian crossing treatments along Lincolnway in the downtown area.
“The city should focus their pedestrian program on filling in gaps where they currently exist and continuing to upgrade crosswalks to meet ADA requirements. ... Pedestrian facilities should also be prioritized around existing and future high-pedestrian activity centers, transit corridors and those street intersections with safety concerns,” the plan says.
Truck size and weight ordinance passes
The Cheyenne Police Department will finally be able to enforce rules related to truck size and weight and No Thru Truck routes, which are mainly residential streets that weren’t built to withstand truck traffic.
The 6-3 council approval came after weeks of discussions between the Cheyenne Police Department, the city’s Engineering Department and trucking industry professionals, including the Wyoming Trucking Association and the Wyoming Contractors Association.
At CPD’s second public meeting on the matter, after a number of suggested changes were made, Chief Brian Kozak said they finally came to an ordinance that “most people can live with.”
Still, Councilmen Dicky Shanor, Rocky Case and Mike Luna voted no on the ordinance Monday night. For Shanor, it came down to the financial implications for businesses at what is already a difficult time.
At the last council meeting, when most of the discussion on this ordinance took place, Shanor said, “While I think that this work product might make sense, right now is just not the time. There’s a lot of mom-and-pop trucking people that haven’t been following this discussion that don’t normally go through state permitting processes that this is going to be new to – an additional burden, an additional stressor, and, really, an unnecessary impediment to commerce during this pandemic.”
While a series of city permits was originally suggested, with most being self issued, the ordinance was changed to accept state-issued permits after industry professionals raised concerns about the financial burden. The only permit that will be additionally required for city streets is for superloads – trucks over 160,000 pounds – and it’ll cost $100 from the City Engineer’s Office.
With that system in place, CPD officers will be able to write tickets for overweight trucks driving on city streets. The other big change in the ordinance allows officers to enforce No Thru Truck routes in town.
The hope is that this move will help protect the city’s infrastructure in the long term. During one public meeting, City Engineer Tom Cobb said, “The heavier loads on streets over a period of time cause the most damage.”
And at the last council meeting, trucking industry professionals thanked CPD for their work on the process and for allowing them to have input on the ordinance.
Kozak said, “It’s just an example of how when the community works with the city, we can have a positive outcome.”