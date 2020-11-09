CHEYENNE – Twelve years ago, the threat of filling up the Happy Jack Landfill pushed the city of Cheyenne to send its trash south to Ault, Colorado.
But having an out-of-town disposal site is expensive and bad for business, so the city’s Public Works Department sought out solutions to the problem.
The local landfill turned out to have a higher capacity than originally thought, and trash disposal was brought back to Wyoming in 2015. Still, the department continued working on a more permanent solution to the problem and was granted an expansion permit by the state in April 2018.
After years of research and planning, Cheyenne City Council approved the first step of the Happy Jack Landfill expansion at its meeting Monday night.
Coming in at a total of $5.1 million, the first phase of the expansion project will add three new cells to the landfill – one being excavated and two being fully prepared for use – and will be complete by Nov. 30, 2021, according to bid documents.
“Our main goals for this expansion are to keep solid waste disposal costs as low as possible for city residents and businesses, to maximize efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the solid waste program, and to provide solid waste disposal options for city customers and county residents who live outside the city now and in the future,” Public Works Director Vicki Nemecek said.
Transporting trash to Colorado was costly. The tipping fees alone cost about $1.2 million a year, in addition to the costs to fuel and maintain the vehicles making the 90-mile round trip every time Cheyenne brought a load of trash.
When using a non-city owned site, the city becomes liable in the case of a lawsuit at that facility. Nemecek and Mayor Marian Orr also agreed that it also looked bad for developers looking to bring new business into town. By expanding the Happy Jack Landfill, the city and developers won't have to worry about rate increases from an outside source.
"It sends a really good message to developers, because when they're doing work, they, too, want to know what those costs are going to be," Orr said.
With 150 acres, Happy Jack Landfill has been used as the city’s main disposal site since 1966, and the goal is that this project extends that life by another 50 years.
"That's what good planning is all about – preparing for the future generations of residents and businesses," Orr said.
The council approved three bids related to the expansion Monday night that total just over $5.1 million, with the largest chunk going toward excavation of the three cells for a total of about $4.6 million. Cells 1 and 2 will also see a geosynthetic installation and procurement to prepare them for use, which makes up the rest of the total.
Funding for the project will come from the Solid Waste Fund, though Nemecek said there isn’t just one single source of funding for this project. Trash fees were hiked in 2018. This helped pay for some of the project and funded other waste-related expenses. While the city saved some money when it stopped sending trash to Colorado, it also saw cost increases for getting things up and running again at Happy Jack.
Ultimately, the hope is that this project will pay off for the city in the long term.
“We have about 21,500 residential customers, and about 3,500 commercial customers in the city. We take all of that waste and dispose of it at our own landfill, which means in the long term, we save money by controlling our own waste,” Nemecek said.
Bringing air service back to Cheyenne
The first flight at Cheyenne Regional Airport – since air service to Dallas was canceled due to COVID-19 – is scheduled for Wednesday, and the council approved a new minimum revenue guarantee Monday night for the new connecting flight to Denver.
A minimum revenue guarantee is a sum paid to the airline – in this case, from the Cheyenne Regional Air Focus Team – to help mitigate the financial risks for airlines starting a new service.
Stretching from Nov. 11 to May 31, the airport’s five-month contract with United Express will have a minimum revenue guarantee of $879,252, to be split between the city, Laramie County, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Economic Development Joint Powers Board, Cheyenne LEADS and the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
The city’s portion comes out to $148,000, which is less than the $260,000 originally requested from the city’s budget to reinstate air service after the flight to Dallas was pulled. The yearly cost of the minimum revenue guarantee for Dallas service sat close to $2 million.
According to CRAFT Director Wendy Volk, the reason for the lower cost is because the flight period is for about five months, rather than a year, due to a pending runway reconstruction project.
“The runway project will probably begin in the middle of April, rather than in May, so that we can get that runway work underway sooner so that we can get our service back up at the end of the summertime going into fall,” Volk said.
The connecting flight will leave from Cheyenne in the morning and return at night, with the flight crew staying overnight in Cheyenne. According to Volk, residents could potentially leave in the morning, catch a connecting flight from Denver, and return to town the same evening. In February, an additional flight is set to be added each day to keep up with springtime travel increases.
The jet will have 50 seats and is the same type of aircraft that flew to Dallas.
Truck weight ordinance postponed again
The council once again postponed ordinance changes related to truck weight and in-town travel at the request of industry professionals. The ordinance was previously postponed at the council's Oct. 26 meeting for the same reason – so truckers could weigh in on the changes.
While the council considered tabling the ordinance changes altogether, they decided it was better to postpone for two weeks to keep the momentum going. The council will once again consider the ordinance change at its Nov. 23 meeting, though they noted it might have to be postponed again.
“That's what government is sometimes,” Council President Mark Rinne said.
Councilmen Rocky Case and Bryan Cook were the only members who voted no, instead favoring the option to table.
Monday night, the council heard from the Wyoming Trucking Association and the Wyoming Contractors Association, which both pushed for a postponement. Wyoming Trucking Association Director Sheila Foertsch told the council the involved parties have been working with the city on amendments to the ordinance that would require more time.
“Size and weight restrictions are very complex, and certainly, it's good to have everyone at the table when that discussion happens,” Foertsch said.
Ultimately, Foertsch said collaboration will help “to find a workable solution for all parties in order to preserve our roads throughout the city of Cheyenne and to protect the safety of the traveling public.”
The association has been working hand-in-hand with the Wyoming Contractors Association and Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak to ensure the changes are enforceable and won’t cause unnecessary harm to the industry. In October, CPD held a public meeting with about 30 industry professionals, where they shared concerns about enforcement, in-town routes and permit costs.
Still, some working in the industry told the council that they weren’t aware of the proposed ordinance changes. Both Councilmen Pete Laybourn and Mike Luna said they’d move to postpone the item if affected residents needed more time to look at it.
“We need to make sure everybody's aware of it, and from what I've been hearing, not everybody is,” Luna said.
The main issues the ordinance addresses are “No Thru Trucks” routes – residential areas where trucks can’t drive due to weight and street conditions – and weight limits, as well as the permits that go with them.
Kozak said, “I think the issue is pretty simple: Should we adopt weight limits consistent with state highways, to protect our street infrastructure and make our roads safer, and honor those state permits on the streets? The other option is to take no action.”
Agreeing with Kozak, City Engineer Tom Cobb reiterated that the purpose of the ordinance is necessary to keep heavy loads off residential streets and allow the police department to enforce the rules.
“This ordinance is extremely important to allow enforcement of tracking trucks and restricted routes, as well as, tracking heavy and oversized loads. Our current ordinance, as chief indicated, doesn't allow them to do this, so this is an important element,” Cobb said.
In other business
- The council approved a $1,345,682 bid from Simon Contractors for the East 12th Street and Meadow Drive mill and overlay project. The project will cover the overlay of Meadow Drive from its intersection with Taft Avenue to the intersection of 12th Street and Sun Valley Drive, and construction is set to be completed by Oct. 31, 2021.
- The council approved a $238,839 contract modification with Simon Contractors for the Prairie Avenue and Frontier Mall Drive intersection project. According to Deputy City Engineer Wes Bay, several locations within the project limits were found to have soils unsuitable for adequate pavement structural stability and traffic loading. The contract modification will pay for those soils to be removed and for more suitable soils to be brought in. It’ll also fund additional irrigation landscaping and deteriorated storm-sewer pipe replacement requirements.