CHEYENNE – After months of debate, the Cheyenne City Council approved a resolution Monday night that outlines how much the city and Cheyenne Frontier Days will each pay for police officers to provide security at the city’s largest event for the next five years.
The resolution was sponsored by seven out of nine councilmen, but it did not pass without scrutiny from other elected officials and city staff.
The measure was brought up under other business at last week’s Public Services Committee meeting, which means it was not listed on the agenda prior to the meeting, and Councilman Pete Laybourn, Mayor Marian Orr and City Attorney Mike O’Donnell were not involved in conversations prior.
Laybourn and Orr were the only two no votes on the ordinance.
“This conversation has been happening for many, many months. It was no surprise to anybody,” Councilman Rocky Case said during Monday’s meeting, which was held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It just came to a point where many council people decided this is the time that we need to get this issue off of our plate.”
The resolution outlines that “CFD will pay the City of Cheyenne $50,000 for 2020, $67,000 for 2021, $73,700 for 2022, $77,050 for 2023, and $80,400 for 2024 to help offset added law enforcement burdens caused by the Frontier Days event.”
Before the resolution passed, the city and CFD had been debating how to split the $100,000 cost of CPD security. Last year, for the first time, CFD paid the city $50,000 to cover half the cost for the Cheyenne Police Department’s presence at CFD, which meant on-duty resources weren’t being used at Frontier Park, so the city remained properly policed.
For this year’s event, the city wanted CFD to pay more than half the cost of CPD officers, even before the coronavirus put the city in a difficult financial position.
During negotiations, the city threatened to not issue a liquor license to CFD if rodeo officials weren’t willing to pay their share. In turn, the Wyoming Legislature approved Senate File 134, which guarantees CFD’s malt beverage permit through state statute, rather than depending on the police chief’s approval.
Now, with the council’s approval, Cheyenne Frontier Days will contribute $50,000 for 2020, and its contributions will increase for the next five years. If future councils are unhappy with the funding agreement, they will have the power to rework the resolution.
While Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak was originally left out of conversations surrounding the resolution, CPD was looped in after the Public Services Committee meeting last week. After collaborating to change some parts of the resolution – like how many officers would be required to be at CFD – Kozak said he ultimately supports the measure.
The resolution originally said CPD would have to provide the same level of officers as last year, but with the changes, it will be based on need for each event.
“It’s what we’ve been pushing here for many years now,” Kozak said. “It also protects the city’s liability with this event, as well, so I’m glad with the provisions in the (agreement), and I do support them.”
For Laybourn, the process in which the resolution was brought forward led him to vote no. He said he was unaware that this measure was being drafted and would be heard by the Public Services Committee last week.
“I definitely can’t support something that comes about in this manner, and it should be of great concern to the people of Cheyenne,” Laybourn said.
The big question for city officials now is where its share of the CFD security cost will come from.
After the resolution was brought up at the Public Services Committee meeting last week, some city staff voiced concerns about the city’s current financial situation. Already, to meet its projected revenue, the city has laid off 17 employees and cut another 15 vacant positions.
Waste fee increases
In accordance with the city’s Integrated Solid Waste Management Plan, the council approved a number of waste fee increases that will go into effect July 1.
Residential trash pick-up rates will increase 1%, commercial rates will increase 3%, and commercial recycling will increase 5%. The gate fees for the landfill and transfer station will increase by 3% and 2%, respectively. Yard waste fees will also increase 1%.
For the average resident, the 1% increase in residential rates translates to 31 cents per month, according to Public Works Director Vicki Nemecek. For those who choose to utilize the city’s yard waste program, the 1% increase translates to an additional 10 cents monthly, she said.
Cuts to governing body salaries
The council proposed a resolution that calls for a reduction in the salaries of the city’s elected officials for fiscal year 2021 in accordance with the percentage of cuts they’re asking each department to make.
While the exact percentage of the cuts is unclear, the city previously asked each department to cut 10% of all expenditures.
The resolution will go to the council’s Finance Committee next Monday.
Other business
The council approved two grant applications for the Cheyenne Police Department to the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Program. The first is for selective traffic enforcement, and the second is for the Mobile DUI Command Post.
Last year, the first grant, which is for $50,000, allowed for 796 additional hours of traffic enforcement resulting in 29 DUI arrests, 421 speeding citations and 405 additional arrests summonses, coincidental warrant apprehensions and other citation issues, such as cellphone violations, possession of a controlled substance or careless driving.
The council approved per grant for Youth Alternatives from the Corporation for National and Community Service for the Foster Grandparent Program. The grant totals at $318,375 a year for three years. The previous sponsor of the program relinquished their sponsorship, so Youth Alternatives will take over the program in Cheyenne to keep it alive. The program serves over 45 foster grandparents and more than 1,000 youth per year, and residents over age 55 can volunteer to mentor a youth with exceptional needs.
The council approved a $16,120 contract modification for the new Municipal Court Building. The money will come from funds already set aside for the project, and it will fund design services for the second-floor expansion and rest rooms, along with historic display elements inside the building.