CHEYENNE—Although it likely means increased costs to local developers, the City Council approved updating Cheyenne’s fire code to meet state standards Monday night.
The council voted to amend several sections of municipal code regarding building code requirements and fees, and adopted updated International Fire Code requirements to match state statute.
“State law says that when they pass a change to the building codes, we have six months to do the same. We are in the process of doing that,” Mayor Patrick Collins said Monday.
The change removes language in the city’s current ordinance that includes a definition of a “four-plex” as a “double duplex,” which has in place a two-hour fire wall. All four-plexes are required to have a sprinkler system installed, but by adding a definition of a “double duplex,” developers were able to bypass that requirement for several years.
Joe Patterson of Homes by Guardian and the Southeast Wyoming Builders Association told the councilors that despite an increase in costs, he supported the change.
“We do support the building code changes and the ordinance that is in front of you tonight. But I have had several people reach out to ask about cost implications,” Patterson said, adding that he sat on the code adoption committee.
To give council perspective on the proposed increase, he detailed 2018 building costs for Lakeside Villas. The Villas are six-plex, fully sprinklered buildings. The cost of the fire suppression system was $29,000 per building, for an average of $4,800 per unit and $7.88 per square foot, he said.
“We also have some yearly maintenance with backflow testing and monthly monitoring, and those fees are very minimal,” he continued.
He explained that to create a “double duplex scenario,” the total cost would have been less. A sprinkler system fed by a separate fire line from the Board of Public Utilities water main would be about $16,941.
“That is with the cost savings of not doing the firewall, which averages $4,230 per unit,” he said. “We do support the ordinance, but we had several people ask about the price.”
Council member Michelle Aldrich said that according to the most recent communication from the state of Wyoming, if the city refused to adopt the new codes, its right to conduct fire and building inspections would be rescinded.
“The most recent letter from the state stated that if we do not adopt the changes, following the adoption of the state Legislature, that we needed to notify them immediately,” Aldrich said. “If we stopped enforcing, or would not enforce them, we needed to notify them immediately, and they would rescind our right to be able to do our own fire and building inspections.”
That would mean the city could not collect its own inspection fees, and could result in delays for developers.
“It seems very much like an unfunded mandate to our communities … but I will be voting yes tonight,” she said.
Eric Adams with Gateway Construction also served on the code adoption committee, and said his cost estimates came in a little lower than Patterson’s.
“The total cost was going to be closer to around $11,000,” he said.
Councilors Tom Segrave, Mark Rinne and Richard Johnson voted against adopting the new codes. Segrave said the change would increase the cost of multi-family housing.
“For a governing body that is trying to create affordable housing in our community, this is the exact opposite of what we should be trying to do,” he said.
Councilor Ken Esquibel voted for the change, saying he still believes the council is supportive of affordable housing.
“In residential housing, a fire suppression system like this probably increases the cost of homes, but in four-plexes or six-plexes, it is the rental market that is going to dictate the price of those units,” he said. “In Cheyenne, five years ago, these types of units would be significantly less than what the rental market is now. The fluctuation in those markets is going to dictate whether these units are affordable to some people, and they may not be to others.”