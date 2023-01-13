City Council

The Cheyenne City Council begins its first meeting of the new year in council chambers of the Municipal Building in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE—Although it likely means increased costs to local developers, the City Council approved updating Cheyenne’s fire code to meet state standards Monday night.

The council voted to amend several sections of municipal code regarding building code requirements and fees, and adopted updated International Fire Code requirements to match state statute.

