CHEYENNE – Starting July 1, Cheyenne residents will see slightly higher bills for waste-related services, with an increase in both commercial and residential trash pick-up rates coming down the pipeline.
The rate changes – which are part of the Public Works Department’s ongoing efforts to more equitably charge residents for the services they utilize – were approved by city council Monday night.
“Our goal is to charge each customer what it costs to actually provide the service,” Department Director Vicki Nemecek said, noting that residential trash and recycling services were subsidizing other waste-related costs.
With that, residential trash pickup rates will increase 1%, commercial rates will increase 3% and commercial recycling will increase 5%, to try to end that subsidization. The gate fees for the landfill and transfer station will increase by 3% and 2%, respectively, and yard waste fees will also increase 1%.
Residential customers with a 60-gallon trash bin and a 95-gallon recycle container will pay $26.78 a month, an increase of 27 cents per month from last year’s rate of $26.51. By comparison, the 60-gallon trash bin and a 95-gallon recycle container cost $22.05 in 2016.
Commercial customers with a 1.5 cubic yard container, on the other hand, will pay $112.93 a month, up $6.48 from last year’s $106.45.
“We're adjusting rates so that each service collects adequate revenue to equal expenditures, and also to meet our financial needs in the future, including equipment, operating expenses, capital projects, landfill closure and post-closure costs,” Nemecek said.
The city has been working to stabilize the department’s funding since 2013-14, when a study of the waste rates was conducted. Given those findings, sanitation fees were increased 8% from 2015-2018, and the increase dropped to 5% in 2019.
After those adjustments, residents should expect more consistent rate changes in years to come.
“We're past that point; we got to the place where we needed to be,” Nemecek said.
Councilman Bryan Cook was the only no vote on the ordinance, and Councilman Ken Esquibel was not in attendance.
DDA authorized to generate revenue
The Downtown Development Authority board and staff has set a goal of finding long-term revenue solutions, and the Cheyenne City Council approved a resolution that will allow them to do so Monday night. With that vote, the DDA will be able to generate its own revenue, rather than relying solely on the downtown mill levy and funding from the city.
“When we were going through our strategic plan, one of the things we identified that needed a long-term solution was the need for revenue diversification,” Director Amber Ash said. “Over the past several years, DDA funding has been pretty unstable.”
While the mill levy remains fairly steady, bringing in about $320,000 for the DDA each year, the city’s funding levels have varied recently. The DDA’s funding from the city sat at $390,000 in 2019, then dropped to $290,000 in 2020, then was cut 100%, down to zero during 2021.
The fiscal year 2022 budget includes $250,000 for the DDA, though this resolution will allow them to generate other streams of revenue, like selling ads.
“This item certainly will not fix or replace city funding, it will definitely help us start looking at some diversification,” Ash said.
However, it will be limited to a few items due to some council concerns. The resolution as amended allows the DDA to: sell advertising space on the DDA’s website and in the Visitor’s Guide to Downtown Cheyenne; sell Downtown Cheyenne Destination apparel and merchandise; and sell event sponsorships.
“My concern is just that I think that leaves the door open,” Councilwoman Michelle Aldrich said, as she proposed that amendment.
Other council members voiced concerns about what direction the new director could take the revenue generation, with Ash’s departure recently being announced. Councilman Pete Laybourn, who was the only no vote, voiced concerns about whether the move would put DDA in competition with other downtown businesses.
Councilman Tom Segrave and the rest of the council voted yes, though Segrave agreed with Laybourn on the topic of competition.
“I caution them against competing against their constituents,” he said.
Mayor’s Youth Council graduates, presents capstone project
After immersing themselves in Cheyenne civic life over the last year, the Mayor’s Youth Council graduated on Monday night, presenting their capstone project that supported downtown businesses during the pandemic.
Reflecting on their efforts, Council Chair Emily Lucero, who graduated after serving on the council for all four years of high school, said, “I think I'm most proud of the progress we made as a group this year.”
The group of high schoolers from across the city teamed up with the Downtown Development Authority to launch a small business scavenger hunt over spring break.
Lucero said it was “by far” the largest project the youth council has done in the last four years, and it all started because they realized small businesses were struggling.
“Our project was a huge success and resulted in a 25% average increase in sales for the small businesses of downtown Cheyenne,” Lucero said.
Liquor license approvals
The council approved a bar and grill liquor license for Dog Haus at 3838 Atkin St. and a restaurant liquor license for Tres Amigos Family Mexican Restaurant at 2414 W. Lincolnway.