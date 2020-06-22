CHEYENNE – At the start of 2018, Mayor Marian Orr announced the creation of the Cheyenne Broadband Task Force, which went on to determine five ways Wyoming's capital city could increase broadband connectivity.
Since then, city leaders have been chipping away at the task force's suggestions, including getting public Wi-Fi installed at the Depot Plaza. Monday evening, the Cheyenne City Council made another small improvement when it voted unanimously to renew a nonexclusive franchise agreement with Union Telephone Company.
Within the renewed agreement, the public right-of-way fees paid to the city will be lowered from $2.50 per square foot to 75 cents per square foot.
Orr has been a longtime proponent of the idea, previously telling the Tribune Eagle, "There’s no sense in collecting fees if progress isn’t being made in the community, and if our fees are what is keeping progress from happening, we need to address that.”
Ultimately, the goal is to lower the fees to increase competition among providers in the market, which should translate to lower prices for consumers down the line.
Companies like Charter Spectrum and CenturyLink pay the city for putting their equipment on public property in order to provide their services, and the council should be seeing similar renegotiations in the near future to bring the city's other service providers down to the same public right-of-way fee.
"One of the things the task force was trying to accomplish was having the city of Cheyenne be hyperconnected as one of the five key communities in the state, and we have achieved some of that," Assistant City Attorney Alessandra McCoy-Fakelman said.
Revolving land fund
The council also voted unanimously to add $567,925 from the sale of the city’s Neighborhood Facility at 610 W. Seventh St. to the newly created Real Property Revolving Fund.
Proposed by City Treasurer Robin Lockman and approved by the council in March, the fund allows the city to preserve the revenue from land sales for future development projects. Previously, the additional revenue would've flowed into the city's general fund and been used for various expenditures.
Lockman said Cheyenne's fund will function similarly to Casper's, and the money kept in the fund will gain interest, unlike revenue in the general fund.
The revolving property fund can be used for project design costs, acquisition of land, construction and to prepare a property for sale. For example, the city will be able to use the money for projects like the former Hitching Post Inn or the Cheyenne Civic Center, which Lockman said could be helpful as the city faces $165 million worth of unfunded capital projects.
According to Lockman, money in the revolving fund will be “protected for future capital expenditures that can include things like a fire station, a gymnasium, or even architectural- or engineering-related design services for future sixth-penny ballot projects.”