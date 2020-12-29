CHEYENNE – Three local agencies providing essential services secured funding from the city during Monday night's Cheyenne City Council meeting, as the council wrapped up working through its creative budget solutions that use CARES Act and rollover funds.
In the contracts approved Monday, Peak Wellness’ Alcohol Receiving Center received $115,000 from the city’s CARES Act payroll reimbursements, and Safe Harbor and the Cheyenne Housing Authority’s Laramie County Senior Services received $17,500 and $25,000, respectively, from rollover funds.
Each agency was slated to see a 100% funding cut from the city in the originally proposed budget, due to anticipated financial losses from COVID-19. At that time, Safe Harbor Director Lynn Huylar said, “To say that this 100% cut is nothing but sort of devastating to our program would be an understatement.”
But with the help of Councilman Dicky Shanor, the council passed a budget amendment that would distribute necessary funding to these agencies as it became available. With the contracts approved Monday, Safe Harbor and the Alcohol Receiving Center received the same amount of funding as they did from the city in 2019, and Laramie County Senior Services received half of last year’s amount, for a total of $25,000.
During last month's State Loan and Investment Board meeting, the city was granted more than $3 million in CARES Act funding from the state for payroll reimbursements. So a portion of that money will go toward the Alcohol Receiving Center, which provides detox beds, peer support and crisis management to residents suffering from substance abuse.
For Safe Harbor and Laramie County Senior Services, the money will come from rollover funds, which are city dollars that were appropriated for a specific cause but not yet used, like the city’s Belvoir Recreation fund.
That funding helps Safe Harbor’s Child Advocacy Center carry out child-specific forensic interviews, which are important for kids who have experienced abuse or neglect. It also allows Laramie County Senior Services to provide nutritionist-approved meals for seniors. Senior Services Director Erin LeBlanc told the council it “may be their only meal of the day.”
Throughout the pandemic, LeBlanc said senior services has been fortunate to receive the help of state and federal grants, but that the funding will give them a much appreciated boost.
“COVID is kind of a Catch-22, because you're not spending money where you'd normally would because you don't have the people coming in. But you're also restricted, and so we also didn't have our normal fundraisers,” LeBlanc said, adding that it would've been their third year doing Thankful Thursday. “It’s wonderful that we will receive some of that funding back.”
In addition to those three community service providers, Shanor’s budget amendment provided funding for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, Cheyenne Animal Control, Cheyenne Fire Rescue, the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority and the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, though those distributions didn’t require a council contract.