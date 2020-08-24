CHEYENNE – As the clock ticks on the Dec. 31 deadline for CARES Act relief spending, state and local leaders are still searching for the most efficient way to distribute the unprecedented federal relief package.
The state of Wyoming had plans to roll out $200 million in CARES Act funding to municipalities, tribes and health care facilities on a first-come, first-served basis, but that could change Thursday at a special meeting of the State Loan and Investment Board, known as SLIB. At that time, the state's top five elected officials will consider a shift to an allocation model, which is formula-based and could use factors like population or economic effect to determine how much relief funding each entity can apply for.
The Cheyenne City Council heard a last-minute resolution at its Monday meeting that voiced support for that model, but some councilmen were left with too many questions to make a final decision. Instead, they opted to schedule a special meeting to further hash out details Wednesday night.
The goal is to get the resolution approved before the SLIB’s special meeting Thursday, where it will discuss Gov. Mark Gordon’s suggested pivot to the formula-based allocation model.
City Attorney Mike O’Donnell, who drafted the resolution, said, “The concern for the city of Cheyenne, and, frankly, for a number of other cities around the state, is that the application process to get a distribution continues to be very cumbersome, very slow and very difficult. We're greatly worried that the state of Wyoming is going to end up with a lot of money left on the table.”
While the allocation model won’t fix every problem with CARES Act distribution, O’Donnell pointed out a number of benefits to the city. The idea is that each municipality, tribe and health care facility would be granted an amount based on the chosen formula, then they’d be able to submit applications for CARES Act funds within the amount determined by the allocation model.
While the funding for each municipality would be allocated, it still wouldn’t be distributed, according to O’Donnell. The resolution the council will discuss Wednesday night would petition the governor and SLIB to allow for the direct distribution of those funds for the city to use.
With direct distribution, the city would be able to spend the money without the approval process through the Office of State Lands, the Wyoming Attorney General's office and the SLIB, therefore increasing the speed in which CARES Act funding can be used. The city would also would be on the hook for any CARES Act money spent in ways that didn’t comply with the federal guidelines.
“The idea is to delegate the responsibility down to local governments to make these decisions and get the money out, if they can,” O’Donnell said. “It will either be the mayor, the City Council or some local authority who will decide on whether or not individual applications meet the criteria of the CARES Act, which is much more efficient. That will allow us to roll faster and get some money distributed and expended, as was envisioned by the act.”
Since the SLIB hasn’t decided if it will use an allocation model, or which model it will use, it’s unclear how the funding would be rolled out. If they do move it forward, the council will ask that municipalities receive a greater share of CARES Act funding than the counties.
A sample allocation model posted on the SLIB website split the CARES Act funding between cities and counties 50/50, though it’s important to note the model is simply being used as an example. The council resolution instead asks that two-thirds be distributed to cities and the remaining third to counties based on population and varying economic effects of COVID-19.
At Monday's meeting, though, Laramie County Board of Commissioners Chairman Gunnar Malm voiced concern about the lack of discussion between the two governing bodies on a resolution that affects them both.
“I am a little caught off guard by this resolution and the haste with which it was brought. I don't believe that anyone at the county was consulted or that we had any discussions about the implications this would have on joint ventures of the city and county,” Malm said.
Still, the benefits behind the allocation model and the city’s recommended changes were enough for Councilman Pete Laybourn to vote yes Monday night. Since the resolution was introduced Monday, its approval would have required a suspension of the regular rules by the council.
Laybourn brought forward a motion to suspend the rules and approve the resolution, but it died for lack of second. Councilman Rocky Case’s motion for a special meeting Wednesday won approval, with a “no” vote from Laybourn, and Councilman Dicky Shanor recused himself due to a conflict in interest. Mayor Marian Orr did not attend the meeting.
Laybourn said, “When you look at this timeline, we're talking about four months, basically, to receive this funding, to expend it legitimately, to document it. Any delay, in my opinion, would be inappropriate.”
Airport runway reconstruction advances
In 2016, airport staff learned that Cheyenne Regional Airport’s more than 50-year-old runway needed a full-on reconstruction, rather than a simple overlay repair. Since then, they’ve been hammering out the details of the project – finding funding and coming up with project deadlines.
Now, after years of planning, the first leg of the runway reconstruction project will begin next month and continue next summer using a $14.6 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration and $2.5 million from the Wyoming Air National Guard.
The grant agreement from the FAA requires the approval of the local entities represented on the Cheyenne Regional Airport Board, and the Cheyenne City Council stamped its seal of approval on the first major grant Monday night. The grant would normally require a local match, but that requirement was waived as part of the federal CARES Act in response to COVID-19.
Airport General Manager Nathan Banton said, “The total savings on the local match is about $925,000.”
The main beneficiaries of those savings are Cheyenne Regional Airport and the Wyoming Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division, which will save about $375,000 and $550,000, respectively.
The $17 million will cover project expenses this year and next summer, when a majority of the project will be completed. The runway reconstruction could stretch into 2023 or 2025, depending on funding availability from the FAA.
With a total project cost estimated at about $60 million, Banton previously said this would be the biggest capital investment ever for Cheyenne aviation.
The initial repairs that start in September are considered “emergency repairs” and aim to ensure a safe runway for winter months, while the majority of work will be done next summer by Simon Contractors.
Councilman Bryan Cook, liaison to the Cheyenne Regional Airport Board, said keeping federal funding in the community through local labor is just one of the project’s benefits.
With Cheyenne’s strong military presence and revitalized commercial air service, Cook said, “These runways are in dire need of repair and replacement.”