CHEYENNE – After a string of crashes and traffic fatalities near Whitney Road and U.S. Highway 30 in 2018, residents pushed for quicker safety improvements along the Whitney corridor.
While officials made minor changes to help mitigate risks, including installing larger stop signs with flashing lights, the Metropolitan Planning Organization worked behind the scenes to create a more than 100-page plan for renovations on the Whitney corridor, with the help of AVI Engineering.
Now, following studies, research and public meetings, the Whitney Road Corridor Plan has been finalized, and it was certified by the Cheyenne City Council at its meeting Monday night. The Laramie County Board of Commissioners also placed its stamp of approval on the plan at its meeting last week.
Construction on the first phase of the project is slated to begin in federal fiscal year 2021, which began this month and stretches until September 2021.
"The goals of the plan were to understand the visions for the community, how the neighborhood was going to be growing, and how the roadway should be planned to handle that future growth. Safety was a big factor of the project," MPO Director Tom Mason said.
Along with the safety issues on those roads already, the area on the east side of Cheyenne is growing rapidly. According to the report, the new Saddle Ridge and Whitney Ranch developments are the "two largest influencing land use and traffic changes occurring in the area." Traffic studies projected that the number of cars that use those roads will continue to increase as the area grows.
"We wanted to be sure that we planned a road that could handle all that future growth; the traffic volumes on Whitney have been increasing every year," Mason said.
Under the proposal, the stretch of Whitney between U.S. 30 and Dell Range Boulevard will become three lanes – the center being a turning lane – and will have sidewalks on both sides of the road.
At the intersection of Whitney Road and Dell Range, the plan outlines the two best options – the top choice being a single-lane roundabout and the second being a signalized intersection, both of which could work in that area.
“The type of crashes, injuries and property damage in a roundabout is much less than a standard intersection when a crash takes place, so that's why the roundabout beat out this standard intersection,” Mason said.
Finally, the intersection of Whitney and U.S. 30 will be adjusted to be closer to 90 degrees, as Mason called the current angle of the roads "problematic." The intersection of Dell Range where it meets U.S. 30 will also be realigned, and that project will be taken care of by the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
Though the plan outlines the changes that will occur on the Whitney corridor, it is subject to change as construction begins, especially considering the extent of the renovations.
Unlike most projects in the planning phase, the Whitney corridor project has funding sources available already. Altogether, the improvements to Whitney Road, Dell Range Boulevard and their intersections with U.S. Highway 30 are expected to cost about $3.2 million, with just over 90% of funding coming from the federal level and the other portion coming from a local match from Laramie County.
Another leg of the Whitney corridor, stretching north to Storey Boulevard, is expected to be completed in the future in collaboration with the developers of Saddle Ridge, and that project is expected to cost $3.2 million.
When certifying the plan, Laramie County Commission Chairman Gunnar Malm said, "I'm excited to see this project that is funded – especially in these times where funding is hard to come by – move forward.”
With so many stakeholders playing a role in this project, Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr said the planning process was extremely thorough, which will work to the benefit of Laramie County residents.
“The Whitney corridor project has been a really great example of complete collaboration between the city, the county and the state, because it impacts all of our jurisdictions,” Orr said. “It's had many changes, but it's been done very thoughtfully and with lots of planning so that, in the end, the community will be well served by this plan.”