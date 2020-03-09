CHEYENNE – At a productive Cheyenne City Council meeting Monday night, the governing body passed a number of agenda items, effectively changing the city's parking ordinances, rules on breast massages and what happens to money the city earns from land sales.
Parking ordinances
According to Cheyenne Police Department Parking Administration Manager Ted Miazga, the changes to the city's parking ordinance have been in the works for years to “address chronic abuses and loopholes within the system.”
The council approved two ordinances Monday that change the way parking regulations are enforced, effective immediately.
Perhaps the most important change is making parking tickets a civil offense rather than a criminal offense.
Currently, parking tickets are handled by the city clerk's office and the municipal court. Those responsibilities will be shifted to a CPD parking administration manager.
With the change, the police department can now send unpaid tickets to collection, which previously was not the case. The city has around 2,000 recent, unpaid parking tickets in the system.
The ordinance change also allows the city to create a scofflaw list for vehicles with unpaid tickets. When a vehicle receives three default judgements for tickets that have gone unpaid, the city will add the car to the list.
The parking administrator will then send the owner of the vehicle a notice stating that the vehicle is on the list. The owner has 15 days after the date of mailing to pay the tickets, and if they don’t comply, their vehicle is subject to immediate immobilization or impoundment.
Food trucks and downtown construction workers will also be granted more freedom under the new ordinance, which allows them to apply for downtown parking permits. The permits, at $60 a month, would allow those vehicles to park for longer than the two-hour limit.
The process gives the parking administration manager power to control how many permits are granted in specific areas as to not affect customers shopping at downtown businesses.
The change also increases the penalty for parking in a handicapped-accessible parking space to $250. Initially, this offense was meant to remain criminal due to the effects on accessibility, but switching it to a civil offense gives the police department more power for enforcement.
As a criminal offense, the police couldn't issue tickets to the vehicle itself – they would need "probable cause" to issue the ticket to the person driving. Now, they will be able to send any unpaid tickets for illegally parking in accessible spaces to collection as well.
The council unanimously approved the changes. Councilmen Pete Laybourn, Scott Roybal and Mark Rinne were all absent from the meeting.
Revolving land fund
Thanks to the brainpower of City Treasurer Robin Lockman, the council voted to create a revolving land fund, meaning money the city earns from land sales will be put into a fund reserved for future land purchases or developments.
"In the past when the city has sold surplus property, the proceeds have been just deposited into the general fund and were used to pay for ongoing operating expenditures,” Lockman said. “This will allow the city to be more fiscally prudent by providing a mechanism to save those funds for construction or acquisition of property for capital projects."
The money that goes into the revolving land fund can be used for project design costs, acquisition of land, construction and to prepare a property for sale. Lockman said the fund will function similar to the revolving land fund in Casper.
The money that is deposited into the revolving fund will receive interest, which is not true for revenue in the general fund. The City Council, however, will still have the option to deposit the funds from land sales into different city accounts, depending on how they see fit.
"Even if it were a requirement in this resolution, you can always vote to do something different," City Attorney Mike O'Donnell said.
Lockman said money in the fund could be used on projects like the Hitching Post or upgrades to the Municipal Building and Civic Center, as well as for designs for potential sixth-penny sales tax ballot items.
Breast massages
With the passage of an ordinance amending the city's massage regulations, residents will now be able to receive breast massages from trained, licensed professionals.
The change was proposed by Racheal Wetzel of BeYu massage therapy, who is specifically certified to carry out such massages.
At a previous council meeting, Wetzel said, "I wanted to address how important this ordinance is for the women of Cheyenne, because we never know when we’re going to need this service."
The ordinance opens the door for women with a variety of problems to use massage therapy, which can be recommended by their doctor. The massage therapists conducting such massages must be certified with the city clerk and must have received in-person, hands-on training.
Women with breast cancer, problems with their lymphatic system and problems nursing can all benefit from breast massages. But the old regulations didn't allow trained professionals, like Wetzel, to reach the affected muscles.
“Thank you for bringing this to our attention and our community,” Mayor Marian Orr said at the last council meeting. “No doubt our breast cancer survivors will appreciate this.”
In other business
The council approved a purchase of three new lift-equipped, ADA-compliant transit vehicles for the Cheyenne Transit Program. The $281,982 purchase will replace older vehicles that Transit Director Renae Jording said "are costing us more than they're worth keeping."
The council authorized the Cheyenne Police Department to apply for funding from the Wyoming Division of Victim Services to provide direct services for victims of crimes for fiscal year 2021-22.
The council approved a liquor license for Black Tooth Brewing, which is expected to open this spring.