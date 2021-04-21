CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council approved its list of sixth-penny sales tax priorities Wednesday, including funding for three new fire stations, the Greenway, a new sports and gymnastics facility at the Ice and Event Center and downtown improvements, among other projects throughout the city.
The list will be finalized Monday and presented to the Laramie County Board of Commissioners next week, then all five municipalities in the county must approve the ballot before it goes to voters this November. The city of Cheyenne’s sixth-penny allowance for the ballot is $64 million.
According to Mayor Patrick Collins, projects on this ballot will be grouped in three categories: public safety, infrastructure and community enhancements. However, the council is considering which projects to send as standalone items.
Councilman Mark Rinne added that although residents in Cheyenne have consistently voiced their preference for straight ticket ballots, the other municipalities in Laramie County much prefer the grouped ballot measures.
In looking toward those final ballot decisions, Councilwoman Michelle Aldrich said, “If we can have those items, especially those that are questionable and most controversial, stand alone, I think that’s the way to do it.”
City departments have been presenting their top priorities for the next ballot over the last few weeks, and these are the projects that made the cut:
Police radios and digital storage, $960,000
The bulk of the Cheyenne Police Department’s funding would go toward radio upgrades for officers and the purchase of 11 mobile radios, with a total price tag of about $907,000. Most of the radios are nearing their 10-year lifespan now, but Motorola also recently announced they’ll be discontinuing service for the radios.
The digital storage upgrades would cost approximately $53,000, and would have the capacity to store CPD digital evidence for about five to seven years. Right now, CPD has about 22 terabytes of storage on its current system, with only about 1.9 terabytes remaining.
Cheyenne Fire Rescue needs, $20 million
Cheyenne Fire Rescue has drafted a 15-year, three-phase plan to get its facilities and equipment up to the standards it’s supposed to be at, and its sixth-penny request is the first step to get its head “out of the water,” Interim Chief John Kopper said.
That includes: a new Type 1 engine to replace either Frontline Engine One or Engine Six, which spent a collective total of 209 days out of service last year; a replacement Quint to meet the two-ladder requirement, so it doesn’t affect the Insurance Services Office rating; a platform replacement for Ladder One; a Squad Mini Pumper that’s a “jack of all trades response tool,” Kopper said; and a replacement engine with wildland-urban interface capabilities.
The biggest portion of funding, more than $15 million, would go toward relocating fire stations to better serve residents and improve response times, using data that identifies the current gaps in service. The money would allow for both Fire Station 3 and Fire Station 5 to be relocated and replaced. Station 3 would become more centrally located, and Station 5 would be moved north.
Additionally, a new Station 7 would be built in east Cheyenne to cover population growth with all the new developments on that side of town.
Cheyenne Greenway, $6 million
The $6 million proposal would fund expansion, capital improvements and help address deferred maintenance on the expansive Greenway system, which encompasses 45 miles of paved trails throughout the city.
The projects prioritized by the Greenway Advisory Committee for the sixth-penny funding are: the downtown connector, from the Pumphouse Wetlands area to 15th Street to the Depot Plaza; the Avenues airport connector, which will provide a safer connection for pedestrians and bikes than Pershing Boulevard, between Evans Avenue and Airport Parkway; a connector to the new East Park from the existing Greenway near Sun Valley, which will require land purchases and design efforts; and some smaller projects like a connector near Walterschied Boulevard and Fox Farm Road.
Cemetery irrigation systems, $3 million
The irrigation systems at Lakeview and Bethel cemeteries are more than 50 years old, and are in need of replacement. While the Community Recreation and Events Department presented $24.3 million worth of Civic Center renovations at the top department priority, the council proposed pushing that down the line as a potential seventh-penny project.
Just over $3 million is needed to remedy the irrigation issues.
“We are obligated to provide perpetual maintenance of our current cemeteries, but our Perpetual Care Fund is not sufficient enough to cover this expense,” department Deputy Director Sanchez said. “We have a little over 40,000 monuments, approximately 600 to 800 trees that the current irrigation system just can’t provide adequate coverage for. … Currently, according to BOPU, we use approximately 29 million gallons to irrigate the cemeteries annually. … We have to drag garden hoses and put sprinkler heads out in areas where the current irrigation system does not reach, which eats up a lot of manpower and a lot of water.”
Grant matches, $3 million
During the city’s reduction in force that was carried out during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city grants manager position was cut. Collins has since hired a new grants manager to carry out that role, but the city does not have funding for grant matches in the budget.
Collins proposed putting an additional $3 million on the sixth-penny ballot to be used toward grant matches and open the city up for more grant funding.
Downtown district improvements, $6 million
Although the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority proposed a $3.6 million alleyway enhancement project, which would’ve included infrastructure updates from CenturyLink and Black Hills Energy, the council instead allotted a $6 million proposal that includes various enhancements of the downtown district.
The new proposal includes funding for roads, curbs and gutters; parking; 17th Street lighting completion and the maintenance of those lights; alley improvements; and general operations and maintenance of the DDA area.
With these sixth-penny collections set to last five years, both Collins and Councilman Tom Segrave, who proposed the funding, said this proposal would set the downtown area up for success in years to come.
Development funding, $3.5 million
With projects like the downtown Hynds/hole, the Hitching Post Inn property, the Reed Avenue rail corridor and the Belvoir Ranch that face significant barriers to redevelopment, Collins proposed a $3.5 million measure that could be used to aid in such revitalization efforts with the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce and Cheyenne LEADS.
“We keep hearing these projects need additional capital to get them finalized,” Collins said. “If we don’t figure out a way to help, they may never get done. I don’t want to wait. I’d like to see $3.5 million in taxes to give these goals a fighting chance.”
Planning and design for Johnson Pool and Municipal Building, $2.75 million
To get the ball rolling on future improvements, the council proposed $250,000 for Johnson Pool and $2.5 million for the Municipal Building to fund planning and development of the projects.
Built in 1979, the Municipal Building is in need of extensive updates to get it up to code, to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, and to increase safety and efficiency. Its renovations were presented to the council during work sessions with a more than $20 million price tag, so this route will instead set up the project for future completion.
As for Johnson Pool, the 70-year-old facility will most likely need a replacement, and the $250,000 will allow the city to put together a cost estimate for the project.
Gymnastics facility at Ice and Events Center, $2 million
A $2 million measure would fund a new gymnastics facility at the Ice and Events Center, since the city sold its former facility to Laramie County School District 1.
The city’s gymnastics program will soon be without a home, and it’s currently the only one in town.
Still, some council members voiced concerns about how residents would vote, given the size of the program, and proposed the possibility of including it as a standalone item.
Cheyenne Regional Airport gravel parking lot, $407,000
A $407,000 measure would fund an expansion of the parking lot at the Cheyenne Regional Airport, with the county covering the other half of the project. The current gravel section would be paved over, lighting would be installed, and 100 spots would be added.
The Airport parking lot currently has just over 60 spots. But with the goal of accommodating more flights and passengers in the future, the airport board agreed that additional parking spots will be necessary, especially since a major draw of flying out of Cheyenne is avoiding the chaos at Denver International Airport.
Road maintenance, $14 million
Currently, the city allocates $4.5 million to road maintenance each year. The $14 million sixth-penny measure would boost that amount each year to deal with declining road conditions, and some additional funding may also be available from overage funds.
“My concern is our roads have deteriorated over the past few years, and if we don’t start to address the situation, roads will deteriorate even faster and get away from us,” Collins said. “It’s going to take a decade of planned pavement management to get this reversed and road quality stabilized.”
On the city’s Pavement Condition Index, 20.3% of the roads were considered “fair,” 15% considered “poor” and the remainder considered “very poor,” “serious” or “failed.”
However, some council members voiced concerns about the sixth penny being used for regular expenses instead of special projects.
“We are now at 20% on the sixth penny for street and road projects,” Rinne said.
“I support the idea that this should not be for ongoing maintenance and ongoing costs, but should be for those special projects that we can’t fund in any other way,” Aldrich said.
Cheyenne Regional Airport minimum revenue guarantee
A $2.2 million minimum revenue guarantee that helps mitigate the risks for airlines to start a new service in Cheyenne has also been proposed for the ballot.
The city and county both have contributed to minimum revenue guarantees for air service contracts, including the recent flights to Dallas and Denver, and this proposal would put the question out to voters.
Council members shared the same concerns as the road proposal, saying this measure could tank an entire group if it’s not placed as a standalone item, given the opinion of some constituents.