CHEYENNE – Due to the New Year’s holiday, the Cheyenne City Council’s Finance and Public Services Committee meetings will take place Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

The Finance Committee meeting will take place at noon Tuesday, and the Public Services Committee meeting will begin at noon Wednesday. Both meetings will be held in person at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.

Meetings remain available remotely via Zoom to watch and provide public comment. Zoom links are available on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.

Public comment through Zoom is accessible with a computer, tablet or smart phone. To be recognized for comment, the public will utilize the “raise hand” feature within the Zoom platform. Additional information and instructions on how to to use this can be found at https://bit.ly/3hZ9N7e.

