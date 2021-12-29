...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 PM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH possible.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...1 AM MST until 8 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Council committee meetings adjusted due to New Year's holiday
CHEYENNE – Due to the New Year’s holiday, the Cheyenne City Council’s Finance and Public Services Committee meetings will take place Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
The Finance Committee meeting will take place at noon Tuesday, and the Public Services Committee meeting will begin at noon Wednesday. Both meetings will be held in person at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
Meetings remain available remotely via Zoom to watch and provide public comment. Zoom links are available on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Public comment through Zoom is accessible with a computer, tablet or smart phone. To be recognized for comment, the public will utilize the “raise hand” feature within the Zoom platform. Additional information and instructions on how to to use this can be found at https://bit.ly/3hZ9N7e.