CHEYENNE – With a new, tech-focused venture capital firm eyeing Cheyenne as its home base, a memorandum of understanding is on the table for the Cheyenne City Council that is vital to the firm setting up shop here.
EQ Capital founders Madhavan Ramakrishnan and John Castagnini have found extensive benefits for locating in Wyoming’s capital city, including less bureaucracy and red tape, lower taxes and company privacy. But before they set their decision to start their firm here in stone, they’re seeking verbal support from the Cheyenne City Council to ensure a collaborative, open relationship with local leaders.
The overarching goal of EQ Capital is to create a robust technology ecosystem in Wyoming that touches all generations, from providing free coding classes to students to bringing a number of high-paying jobs online. With that vision, both Ramakrishnan and Castagnini said it’s important to have the city’s support, as they market Cheyenne as a destination for budding startups.
“We understand that we can't do all of it, but we can do some of it. And we are actively searching for a community and a city to partner with to achieve this (technology) ecosystem,” Ramakrishnan said.
He later continued, “We're only looking for mutual trust and the healthy cooperation of the city while we do this.”
The council is set to vote on the memorandum of understanding at its Nov. 23 meeting, and pending the council’s approval of the MOU, the founders said they hope to write the first checks to Wyoming startups by July.
With $20 million available from their first round of funding, Chief Economic Development Officer Brendan Ames expects the move to bring a significant amount of economic impact to the city, from good jobs to better entertainment. Part of the benefit for Wyoming is that businesses need to have their intellectual property located in the state to receive EQ Capital funding.
“They would like to invest in tech companies that will contribute to our local economy, and hopefully have nationwide impact, as well,” Ames said.
He pointed to a similar scenario in Buffalo, New York, where venture capital firm 43North attracted a number of startups to town by making funding available. The city found success in the program, but one of the issues they faced was getting companies to stay in town after they grow. Ramakrishnan said the only way to prevent that from happening here is to make Cheyenne an attractive enough place that businesses don’t want to leave.
Councilman Jeff White said, “I hope we can have a lot of success stories that will come from this.”
On the other hand, Councilman Pete Laybourn questioned the content of the MOU and what it would mean for the city in terms of responsibilities. Though the MOU doesn’t create a contractual relationship, Laybourn took issue with a number of phrases, including the MOU’s purpose “to provide the framework for any future binding contract.”
“This is an unusual memorandum of understanding, and it is one that I believe takes the city of Cheyenne into an unexplored area of commerce," Laybourn said.
Even as the founders offered to remove language that the council was unsure of, Laybourn said the MOU needed “a lot more detail” to be workable for the city.
“The documentation here is inadequate for the purpose. … We don't have a good handle on what the promotion of this tech ecosystem is, and I think we'd be going down the road to some problems,” Laybourn said.