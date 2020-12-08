CHEYENNE – After a year’s worth of leadership under Cheyenne City Council President Mark Rinne, current Council Vice President Jeff White will take the reins as council president for 2021.
Ward 3 Councilman Ken Esquibel will join White as vice president, bringing with him a variety of leadership experience from his 10 years in the Wyoming Legislature. Both were nominated and unanimously approved by their fellow council members at the annual straw poll dinner Tuesday night.
With a new mayor and three new members on the council, Esquibel said, “There’s a lot to be excited about.”
According to White, two changes to be expected under their leadership are more work sessions with the Cheyenne City Council – with one or two each month – and more goal setting with the council and mayor. He said they expect to have an initial goal-setting session with Mayor-elect Patrick Collins very shortly after he takes office in January.
On top of that, Esquibel said they plan to improve the lines of communication between the council and the mayor, hoping to talk “weekly, if not daily.” White added that he plans to follow Rinne’s leadership style of addressing issues one-on-one, rather than on social media.
The new council will also be tasked with preparing for another sixth-penny sales tax ballot as early as fall 2021, which White said they need to start working on “as quickly as they can.”
But both White and Esquibel felt confident in the new City Council and their ability to work together. Three new members have been elected to the council, but two of them have served previously, and Esquibel pointed out that the only total newcomer, Ward 3 Councilwoman Michelle Aldrich, has a PhD.
“We’re looking good on that experience, and I’m going to rely on a lot of their advice, their ideas, their vision. Hopefully, we can look at a lot of the projects that have stalled and get things moving,” Esquibel said.
Both were excited for the improvements the city could see in 2021, mentioning projects like recreational access to the Belvoir Ranch and issues like the city’s curbs and gutters, although they also acknowledged there would be challenges ahead.
“I’m ready to get down to work; I’m well rested and battle tested and excited that the council was willing to have the confidence in me after only being on the council for two years,” Esquibel said.
White added, “I’m honored to have this opportunity. I’m very pleased that my colleagues have confidence in me, and I’m going to do the best that I can to make sure that that confidence was worth it.”