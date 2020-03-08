CHEYENNE – At its Monday meeting, the Cheyenne City Council is expected to make a final decision on changes to the city’s parking ordinances.
The council’s Public Services Committee recommended the full council approve two ordinances amending the parking rules, but an amendment was added to the first ordinance during the Tuesday meeting to crack down on illegal parking in handicapped-accessible spots.
“This has taken a long time, and it’s been a long time coming,” Councilman Bryan Cook said.
The biggest change from the existing ordinances is switching parking tickets from a criminal offense to a civil offense. With civil offenses, any unpaid bills can also be sent to collections, which currently is not the case.
Cheyenne Police Department Parking Administration Manager Ted Miazga said there are around 2,000 unpaid tickets in the system, and because those offenses were criminal, the city has no teeth in collecting those dollars.
Instead of disputing tickets in Municipal Court, residents would deal with a parking administration manager. That person would take over responsibilities that are currently handled by the city clerk’s office and the Municipal Court, lessening the workload in those divisions.
When the changes were first being discussed, parking in handicapped-accessible spots was meant to remain a criminal offense. But at the Public Services Committee meeting, it was decided that making it a civil offense would give the police department more power to enforce violations.
“As it currently is, (parking in an accessible spot) is a misdemeanor criminal offense,” assistant city attorney Joe Chenchar said.
With such offenses, the police department can’t simply issue a citation to the vehicle without knowing who was driving it.
“We have to have a probable cause to believe it was committed by the person to whom the citation was issued,” Cheyenne Police Department Sgt. John Gay said.
By changing it to a civil offense, the police department can administer tickets to an illegally parked vehicle itself, regardless of who was driving it at the time. The ticket for parking in an accessible spot is proposed to be $250, double what it is now.
The ordinance change also allows the city to create a scofflaw list for vehicles with unpaid tickets. When a vehicle receives three default judgements for tickets that have gone unpaid, the city will add the car to the list.
The parking administrator would then send the owner of the vehicle a notice stating that the vehicle is on the list. The owner has 15 days after the date of mailing to pay the tickets, and if they no don’t comply, their vehicle is subject to immediate immobilization or impoundment.
Food trucks and downtown construction workers would also be granted more freedom under the new ordinance, which allows them to apply for downtown parking permits. The permits, at $60 a month, would allow those vehicles to park for longer than the two-hour limit.