CHEYENNE – Last Monday, Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr joined first lady Melania Trump at the White House for the opening of a women’s suffrage exhibit honoring the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
While Orr stands by the trip, citing representation of the state of Wyoming, leadership on the Cheyenne City Council voiced concerns about the trip’s timing and costs.
“I didn’t have a problem with her taking the time to go on the trip, but with her expectation that the city would pay for the trip,” Council President Mark Rinne said. “So then our question was how does the city benefit from the trip? We didn’t see a benefit to the city, and the mayor did.”
Ultimately, the trip cost $543.79 and was paid for out of the city’s professional development fund. While work-related travel was suspended for city employees toward the start of the pandemic, it was lifted when Cheyenne Fire Rescue had to travel to train.
Orr said turning down a personal invitation to the White House would reflect poorly on the city, noting that she didn’t want to be Wyoming’s Megan Rapinoe, a U.S. women’s national team soccer player who said she wouldn’t go to Trump’s White House after winning the World Cup.
“The reason for the invitation was the fact that Wyoming was clearly the leader in recognizing women’s right to vote 150 years ago, and being the first female mayor from the capital city of the Equality State, I was asked to represent. So to say no would have been in poor form,” Orr said.
While Rinne agreed that the invitation was “a great honor,” he said the funding shouldn’t have come from the city’s budget. When council leaders voiced their concerns with the mayor, the conversation became tense.
Orr said the councilmen wouldn’t have cared about the trip if a man was in the mayor’s office, and that she could’ve found a private donor to fund the trip if the council wanted to make a big deal of it.
According to Orr, council leadership failed to see the return on investment for the city.
“I think there’s a huge return on investment when it comes to recognizing the fact that we are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and women’s role in not only being able to vote, but also women’s role in elected positions, and I felt as if they were being quite dismissive,” Orr said.
On the other hand, Rinne pointed out the current financial state the city finds itself in, especially since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rinne said, “I think you can easily say, ‘Look, we had to cut $6 million out of our budget, we laid 17 people off and we froze 15 positions. And even though I appreciate the invitation, this is not a good year for travel on behalf of the city of Cheyenne.’”