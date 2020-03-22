CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council will make a final decision on whether to include elected officials in the city’s purchasing policy when it meets via teleconference Monday evening.
The city’s purchasing policy contains spending guidelines for city employees to help ensure taxpayer dollars are being spent properly, though it currently doesn’t include the city’s elected officials – the mayor and members of the City Council.
An ordinance going through the council would include them under the umbrella, which is part of larger adjustments currently in the works for the city’s more than 60-page purchasing policy.
“I’m very happy with the progress that has been made to set clear and understandable guidelines for conducting procurements,” Purchasing Manager TJ Barttelbort said at the council’s Finance Committee meeting Monday.
When a city employee violates the purchasing policy, their actions are dealt with through the city’s disciplinary process. With the ordinance as proposed, elected officials who commit violations will be addressed by the governing body due to the nature of elected officials.
Even if they’re included under the purchasing policy, imposing sanctions on elected officials isn’t a tool the city will have.
“The authority of the governing body is not vast regarding an elected official, because, as we all know, the conscience of an elected official is at the ballot box,” City Attorney Mike O’Donnell said.
In the case of a bad actor, the governing body could address the elected officials in a number of ways – censure them, conduct an investigation and produce a report, and refer charges to the district attorney.
“Beyond that, there’s not much officially that can be done,” O’Donnell said.
On Monday, the Finance Committee struck words from the language that said the governing body would address these issues as a “political matter,” due to the nonpartisan nature of the council and how the phrase might be interpreted in the future.
“Purchasing policies are not political matters,” Councilman Ken Esquibel said.
The city’s purchasing policy recently became a focus after the city had to repay Bloomberg Philanthropies for grant money that was either misspent or unused.
The city was awarded $100,000, but when it did not get a final grant to carry a project designed to connect building owners with potential tenants to fruition, Mayor Marian Orr and her staff used grant funds to buy office chairs, food for community events and Christmas decorations for city hall. The amount the city had to repay totaled more than $50,000.
Councilman Rocky Case, who was council president at the time, consistently voiced that the city needed to take a closer look at the city’s purchasing policy to prevent such mishaps from happening in the future.
Case is sponsoring this ordinance, as well as the larger changes to the purchasing policy that have yet to be finalized.
The proposed ordinance would also allow the city to make adjustments to the purchasing policy without City Council approval. Barttelbort said this would allow the policy to be adjusted as best procurement practices change over time without a council ordinance or amendment.
The ordinance, as proposed, reads, “The material may be revised occasionally as changes occur in policy or state law, federal law, the purchasing field or in the economy.”
The City Council’s Finance Committee unanimously voted to recommend the ordinance’s approval, and the entire council will make the final decision on the change at its Monday meeting.