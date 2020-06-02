CHEYENNE – With summer fast approaching, the Cheyenne City Council wants to make it easier for restaurants, bars, breweries and wineries to serve alcoholic beverages outdoors this summer.
Two ordinances amending the municipal code were recommended for approval by the council's Finance Committee on Monday, and Chief Economic Development Officer Brendan Ames said the changes take a proactive approach to encouraging more outdoor development.
"If we can have a patio area, we can encourage a walkable downtown, and we can encourage people to go outside. We don't get too many days of nice weather, and so we're hoping that we can be proactive about this," Ames said.
Both ordinances are on their second reading, meaning they're slated for council approval at the June 22 meeting, two days after the official start of summer.
The first change "will allow (liquor) consumption in the city right of way without also requiring food consumption or some sort of food served at the establishment," according to Assistant City Attorney Alessandra McCoy-Fakelman.
The municipal code outlines alcohol serving guidelines for spaces like resorts and golf clubs, and the first change to the ordinance adds a section outlining how merchants can sell alcohol on their adjacent sidewalks.
With the new addition, those with retail liquor licenses or permits for distilleries, special malt beverages, microbreweries or satellite wineries can use an enclosed sidewalk for the sale and consumption of alcohol. The sidewalk must have a fence or divider to differentiate the space from the public sidewalk.
Interested businesses will be required to submit an application to the city clerk for approval from the chief of police, as well as submit design plans to the city engineer before construction to ensure the development doesn't encroach on the city's right of way.
"This would be for establishments who are licensed through the city," McCoy-Fakelman said.
The second change would allow those already licensed sidewalk cafes to utilize pass-through windows for serving alcoholic beverages. Previously, such direct dispensing was prohibited in the city code.
The changes came about from considerations about the city-owned Reed Avenue Rail Corridor project. According to Ames, these changes would've been necessary for the project at some point in the future, but taking a proactive approach will also encourage existing local businesses to utilize their outdoor resources and provide more options for Cheyenne residents.
For the Reed Avenue corridor, Ames said they're working to promote more restaurants, distilleries and bars in the area, and these changes will pave an easier path for developers.
"We're hoping to encourage more development and be proactive in making these changes," Ames said.