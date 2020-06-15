Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING TUESDAY FOR FWZ 310 FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR FWZ 310 FOR GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY TUESDAY FWZ 310... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FWZ 310... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR FWZ 310 FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHEYENNE HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH HAS ALSO BEEN ISSUED. THIS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 310. * WIND...SOUTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 35 MPH. CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO RETURN WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. * HUMIDITY...AFTERNOON HUMIDITY AS LOW AS 10 PERCENT. * HAINES...5 OR MEDIUM POTENTIAL FOR LARGE FIRE GROWTH. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. &&