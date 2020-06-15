CHEYENNE – In March, the Cheyenne City Council voted to create a Real Property Revolving Fund to hold revenue made from land sales so it could be used for future development. Previously, that money would've flowed directly into the city's general fund.
On Monday, the Finance Committee recommended the council put $567,925 from the sale of the city's neighborhood facility into the revolving property fund, marking the first transfer into the fund since its creation.
When the fund was first approved, City Treasurer Robin Lockman said, “In the past when the city has sold surplus property, the proceeds have been just deposited into the general fund and were used to pay for ongoing operating expenditures. This will allow the city to be more fiscally prudent by providing a mechanism to save those funds for construction or acquisition of property for capital projects.”
The money that goes into the revolving property fund can be used for project design costs, acquisition of land, construction and to prepare a property for sale. Other municipalities like Casper use the same mechanism. Revenue deposited into the revolving fund will also receive interest, which is not true for revenue in the general fund.
Whenever the city sells a property, the City Council still has the power to put the revenue into the general fund. Each property sale will go before the council, who will then decide where to appropriate the funds.
"I think it's very important that it be designated this way rather than going into the general fund," Councilman Pete Laybourn said. "I'm sure down the road, we'll find it to be beneficial."
For the sale of the city's old neighborhood facility at 610 W. Seventh St., the entire council will decide whether to put the revenue into the property fund at its meeting Monday, June 22.
The city received the $567,925 payment May 21 from Laramie County School District 1, which purchased the property for the future expansion of Cole Elementary, and Lockman said the council needs to decide whether to put the money into the revolving fund before the end of June.
According to Lockman, money in the revolving fund will be "protected for future capital expenditures that can include things like a fire station, a gymnasium, or even architectural- or engineering-related design services for future sixth-penny ballot projects."
In looking at the city's capital improvement plan, Lockman also noted the $165 million worth of unfunded capital projects in Cheyenne.
With the money placed into the revolving property fund, the city can make improvements at properties like the Municipal Building and the Cheyenne Civic Center, as well as purchase new properties for future sale or development.