CHEYENNE — Cheyenne City Council members left an hour-long work session on downtown parking issues at an “impasse” with parking enforcement officials Friday afternoon.
Last September, the city passed a resolution “expressing the support of the governing body to conduct a review of downtown parking enforcement,” following two downtown parking discussions in the summer of 2022. Stakeholders, elected representatives and traffic enforcement representatives “reviewed and analyzed” the efficiency and enforcement of parking in the downtown area during those meetings.
Councilor Richard Johnson said Friday afternoon that in September, he drafted a resolution requesting specific downtown parking data from the city’s parking administrator. Following that resolution, Johnson said instead of a breakdown of downtown street parking information, he received a spreadsheet including data on all Cheyenne streets for all of 2022.
He asked staff to break the information into block-by-block data covering only the downtown area to check for tickets written to “repeat offenders,” assess the revenue stream and find potential parking issues on specific blocks.
He said prior to the meeting Friday, he was provided with the “exact same spreadsheet … with no modification on it.”
“We literally felt like we had no information operating from our parking division,” Johnson said Friday. “That is why I drafted this resolution to try and find this information out. … That is the whole point of this work session, and I feel that we are nowhere further than we were last September.”
He continued that councilors are not the only people who find information gathering regarding downtown parking difficult.
“You know what I hear from people in the Downtown Merchants Association when they get parking tickets when they feel they may be wrongfully accused? They contact the parking division, and their emails aren’t even replied to,” Johnson said, adding that there appears to be “no appeals process” for anyone who receives a parking ticket downtown.
Councilor Tom Segrave said he acknowledges a problem with downtown parking but added that business owners have a role in it, as well. Segrave said he remembers when the city built a downtown parking garage for downtown business employees, but no one uses it.
“I get frustrated that the downtown merchants don’t enforce their employees parking in the parking garage,” Segrave said. “I was around when we built that parking garage, because they told us there was nowhere for their employees to park, and they wanted parking in front of their business for the customers. Yet, I find there are businesses that won’t enforce that with their employees.”
At the beginning of the work session, Johnson stated that the purpose of the meeting was to “receive information” related to downtown parking. Councilor Pete Laybourn asked when parking enforcement was moved to the Cheyenne Police Department and if any staff was hired at that point to undertake the task.
Cheyenne Police Department Parking Administration Manager Ted Miazga said that parking was assigned to the police department approximately five years ago. Three years ago, the police department took over enforcement, although no staff was hired. In fact, that staff number has since been reduced from four administrators, Miazga said.
“Now, it is just me,” he said, although Cheyenne Police Capt. David Janes also presented at the meeting with Miazga.
In the spring of 2016, the Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization had Kimley-Horn and Associates develop a strategic parking management plan for downtown Cheyenne at the cost of $85,858. The plan was a “higher-level planning and visioning document designed to guide the City and other stakeholders as they work to improve parking access for all who live in, visit and enjoy downtown Cheyenne,” according to the Sept. 2, 2022, resolution drafted by Johnson.
Laybourn asked Miazga if there was any review of the parking plan, or adoption of any of the recommendations in it, after 2016. Miazga said that a parking committee was developed that included members of the public and city staff to “review documents.”
“Could we receive a copy of your documentation of that interpretation of the plan?” Laybourn asked.
Miazga continued that there was “no documentation done” but that the committee held twice-weekly meetings that went down to once a week until the city attorney “provided language that would change” a parking ordinance. No documentation was required, or done, in the process, he said.
“Am I correct … that at present time, we have the original 2016 plan, and that is it?” Laybourn said. “Was there any follow-up here of this parking plan, and if there was, what was it?”
Without an answer, the council shifted to a discussion of a 2019 implementation of ParkCheyenne, a mobile app created by a private company called Passport that allows citizens to pay for parking around the city. At the time, the Mayor’s Office said the mobile payment option would list nearly 1,500 parking spots in city-owned facilities.
Beyond the Passport program, Laybourn asked what else had been done. The council also asked who is responsible for certain parking areas — for example, the city’s Compliance Director Eric Fountain said that the city cannot enforce parking in the lot located at the Cheyenne Depot Museum because of an MOU with the museum that allows them control of the lot.
Miazga explained that the city is responsible for three parking garages: East Service Lot, the Cox Garage and the Spiker Garage.
“When parking was given to us, it was designated that only (those three) lots would be monitored as far as parking spaces,” Miazga said.
Laybourn continued that it is important to have adequate parking in an “entertainment and dining” district like Cheyenne’s downtown. Councilor Michelle Aldrich asked Miazga if he had received any training for his position following the addition of parking enforcement duties, and he said he has been primarily “self-taught.”
“I guess my frustration is that we have a substantial number of tickets that are outstanding, we are paying CSOs to monitor parking, we are paying for trucks, we are paying for fuel, we are paying benefits. And yet, the return is insignificant. And the frustration is huge,” Aldrich said.
One of the goals of the strategic plan was to help economic development in the downtown area, she said.
“It is difficult for people to go downtown and shop if you can’t find parking,” Aldrich said. “Maybe we should just give up parking altogether … we let it govern itself, and only take care of what we need to by ADA compliance. At this point, we would save money.”
City Treasurer Robin Lockman told the councilors that during fiscal year 2022, the Cox parking garage had a revenue of $69,379, the Spiker parking garage had a revenue of $219,818, and the East Lot had revenue of $8,476. For the past 18 months, the city has taken in $257,000 in parking ticket revenue.
Johnson said he would continue to work on the issue with Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins on the issue, who was absent Friday.
“Really, it feels like we have put six months into this, and I just feel we’ve wasted a lot of people’s time today,” he said. “I feel that we have kind of reached an impasse.”