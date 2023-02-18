CHEYENNE — Cheyenne City Council members left an hour-long work session on downtown parking issues at an “impasse” with parking enforcement officials Friday afternoon.

Last September, the city passed a resolution “expressing the support of the governing body to conduct a review of downtown parking enforcement,” following two downtown parking discussions in the summer of 2022. Stakeholders, elected representatives and traffic enforcement representatives “reviewed and analyzed” the efficiency and enforcement of parking in the downtown area during those meetings.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

